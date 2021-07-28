On Dhanush’s birthday, his 8 mantras for a happy and successful life

Dhanush may be turning 38 today but his achievements belie his age — he has won two National Awards for acting, has produced India’s Oscar contender in 2015 (Visaranai), has a list of successful and critically acclaimed films in his filmography, is a pan-Indian celeb and is now eyeing Hollywood with RUsso Brothers’ next. And phew, if this hasn’t tired you out, he is a multi-hyphenate too who has won plaudits for his singing, direction, screenwriting and lyrics, besides acting.

How does the skinny boy from Thulluvadho Ilamai, who was dismissed as a joke and mocked for aspiring to be a ‘hero’ in movies, manage to scale such heights in less than 20 years? Looking at Dhanush’s journey, one can safely assume fairy tales do come true. Anybody can perform a miracle as long as that person is willing to work for it.

Dhanush, a highly spiritual person, just like his father-in-law superstar Rajinikanth, often makes it a point to share his wisdom, and belief that helped him through thick and thin in his life and career, when he speaks at public events.

Here are Dhanush’s eight mantras for a happy and successful life:

Follow your calling

“You should have clarity about what you want. The job you end up in is different from your calling. You all have your own passion. You should believe in that passion and work very hard for it. If you do that, luck will come calling your name. Fortune favours hard-working. For some, success will come early and for others, it may take longer. But, you should have patience and never give up. Have faith in what you do. It is so important. You will face success and failure. You should not let success get to your heart and don’t let failure dishearten you. Always keep balance.”

Be like the deaf frog

For the uninitiated, the fable recounts the adventure of a young frog that aspires to climb a tall tree in a forest. Everytime he tries to climb the tree, other frogs discourage it not to do so because it may hurt itself. However, the frog is deaf, so it couldn’t hear all the negative comments and continues its effort until it reached the top of the tree.

“People may laugh at you, mock your dream and your looks. They can claim you are wasting your time on things that don’t matter. Never pay heed to any of those comments (like the deaf frog).”

Great things take great effort

“If we don’t have the right blessings and perseverance, no amount of promotion will help us in our goal. If we just simply focus on our job and work hard, everything will come following us. But, we should never lose faith. Because nothing worthwhile comes easy and things you get easily, may not last for long. Be patient and keep at it, you will find success.”

Nothing is permanent

“There will be ups and downs, friends and enemies. Nothing is permanent in our lives. In this ever-changing situation, we don’t need so much fight, commotion and anger. All we need is a happy and peaceful life. Just focus on what matters today.”

Spread love, not hatred

“Our love for one should turn into hate for the other. If it happens, there is no meaning to that kind of love. The world is becoming a horrible place by the day with all the negativity. It seems nobody is happy if the other person is doing well. I don’t understand it. Live and let live. Simple. There is no reason to hate others. Each one of us should work, should we want to provide for our family. In that case, why should we hate each other? If you like someone, celebrate that person. If you don’t like the other person, stay away from that person. Spread love, the world needs it very much.”

We’re what we think

“Love is everything. If we get love, let’s give it back twice as much as what we get. If they give hate, let us only respond to it with love. Because it helps us to live a peaceful life. You are what you think. They say good things happen to those who think good thoughts. If you wish good for others, more good things will happen to us.”

Stay active

“As technology develops, we are becoming lazy. As we are growing increasingly lazy, all kinds of illnesses are coming our way. These days, we don’t even need to step out to eat outside. Some apps bring us food where we are. Even walking these days is considered an exercise. Earlier, walking was a natural activity that people used to do every day. Today the kids are taught to use a segway instead of walking. Charlie Chaplin once said that at one point, even laughing will become an exercise. Even that’s become true now. Our body is like a temple, and the mind is like a god. We should take good care of them.”

No one can rob you of knowledge

“They can take away our land and our money. But, they can never take away our education from us. If you want to win against them, then study and take an authoritative position. But, when you get the position, make sure you don’t do to them what they did to us. Don’t seek revenge, end it. We were born in the same land and speak the same tongue. Isn’t that enough for us to stay united, huh?”