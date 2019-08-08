Dhanush starrer Asuran to release on October 4

Asuran, which went on floors earlier this year, is all set to hit the screens on October 4. Actor Dhanush took to Twitter to announce the release date.

Advertising

Asuran, also starring Manju Warrier, Balaji Sakthivel, Pasupathy, Prakash Raj and Yogi Babu among others, has been directed by Vetrimaan. The project marks the fourth collaboration of Dhanush with Vetrimaan. The two have earlier worked on Pollathavan, Aadukalam and Vada Chennai.

In fact, the duo is all set to collaborate for their fifth project, Vada Chennai 2. Vetrimaaran is planning to shoot Vada Chennai 2 with Dhanush after Asuran.

GV Prakash will be composing the music for Asuran. Earlier this year, the actor-composer took to Twitter and wrote, “#GV71 After the classic #aadukalam , #mayakkamenna , #polladhavan , #visaaranai and #theri joining hands for #Asuran with @dhanushkraja (4th time ) @VetriMaaran (4th time ) @theVcreations ( second time ) #asuran this will be #GV71”

Besides Asuran and Vada Chennai 2, Dhanush has Pattas and his second directorial venture in his kitty.