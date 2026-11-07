Dhanush apologises after fans turned away from OM audio launch: ‘I take full responsibility’

Actor Dhanush has apologised after thousands of fans holding valid entry tickets were denied entry to the audio launch event of his upcoming film OM, held at Sairam Engineering College in Chennai on Friday. The event, which featured the cast of the film including Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sree Leela, drew a crowd that far exceeded the venue’s capacity, leading to police refusing entry to ticketed fans on security grounds.

Dhanush addressed the situation on X shortly after learning about what had happened, taking personal responsibility for the organisational failure. “It causes me great pain that thousands of fans, despite holding entry tickets, had to return home without being able to get inside,” Dhanush wrote in Tamil. “I do not wish to analyse whose fault this was. Instead, I take full responsibility myself and express my sincere regrets. It is my responsibility to ensure that such an incident does not happen again.”