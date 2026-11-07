Dhanush apologises after fans turned away from OM audio launch: ‘I take full responsibility’

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Actor Dhanush has apologised after thousands of fans holding valid entry tickets were denied entry to the audio launch event of his upcoming film OM, held at Sairam Engineering College in Chennai on Friday. The event, which featured the cast of the film including Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sree Leela, drew a crowd that far exceeded the venue’s capacity, leading to police refusing entry to ticketed fans on security grounds.
Dhanush addressed the situation on X shortly after learning about what had happened, taking personal responsibility for the organisational failure. “It causes me great pain that thousands of fans, despite holding entry tickets, had to return home without being able to get inside,” Dhanush wrote in Tamil. “I do not wish to analyse whose fault this was. Instead, I take full responsibility myself and express my sincere regrets. It is my responsibility to ensure that such an incident does not happen again.”
ஆயிரக்கணக்கான ரசிகர்கள் கைகளில் நுழைவுச்சீட்டு வைத்திருந்தும் உள்ளே வரமுடியாமல் திரும்பச் சென்றது என் மனதிற்கு மிகவும் வேதனை அளிக்கிறது. இது யாருடைய தவறு? என்று நான் ஆராய விரும்பவில்லை… நானே இதற்குப் பொறுப்பேற்று என் வருத்தங்களை தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன். இனி இப்படி நடக்காமல் பார்த்துக் கொள்வது என் பொறுப்பு🙏
— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) November 6, 2026
The audio launch of OM, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, was held at Sairam Engineering College on Friday evening. Thousands of fans who had obtained entry passes for the event gathered at the venue hoping to see the cast. As the crowd grew beyond manageable levels, police personnel deployed for security decided to stop allowing people in, including those who held valid tickets.
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The decision left a large number of fans stranded outside the venue. Many had travelled considerable distances and waited for hours, only to be turned away at the gates. Videos and complaints from disappointed fans circulated widely on social media through the evening, drawing attention to the situation.
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இதையடுத்து போலீசாரிடம் தனுஷ் ரசிகர்கள் வாக்குவாதத்தில் ஈடுபட்டனர்.
#SunNews | #OM | #Dhanush https://t.co/i6tRPTQqzw
— Sun News (@sunnewstamil) November 6, 2026
About OM
OM: Chapter 1 is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, who previously directed Amaran (2024) with Sivakarthikeyan. The film stars Dhanush and Sai Pallavi, reuniting after Maari 2 (2018), alongside Mammootty and Sree Leela. Naseeruddin Shah makes his Tamil debut in the film. Music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar.
The audio launch event, despite the crowd management issues, featured the complete cast and was held at the same venue, Sairam Engineering College, where Scene’s audio launch had been held just days earlier on October 31. OM is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 20.