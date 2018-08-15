Dhanush unveils new poster of Vada Chennai featuring Andrea Jeremiah

Andrea Jeremiah in Vada Chennai. Andrea Jeremiah in Vada Chennai.

Actor Dhanush on Wednesday unveiled a poster of his upcoming film Vada Chennai. Introducing Taramani actor Andrea Jeremiah as Chandra, Dhanush tweeted, “#vadachennai .. introducing Andrea as #chandra .. The silence of the sea is fiercer than the roar of the fire.” Andrea is playing the wife of director-actor Ameer in the film. Dhanush’s tweet reminds us of a frame from the trailer where Andrea is grief-stricken, but she barely moves a muscle. Connecting the dots, one can safely expect that the Vishwaroopam 2 actor has quite a strong role in the film.

Andrea, who is usually seen in urbane roles, is sporting a completely different look. Dressed in normal, loud polythene saree, Andrea convincingly transforms into a woman who belongs to an economically weaker section. Known to make daring choices, Andrea has been turning heads with her unconventional choice of scripts such as Taramani, Aval and Vishwaroopam 2.

Vada Chennai is directed by Vetrimaaran and presented by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Studios and Lyca Productions. The film has been in the making for about three years and is said to be Dhanush’s dream project. Vada Chennai will document the lead character Anbu’s journey over several years.

Apart from Andrea Jeremiah and Dhanush, the film also stars Ameer, Samuthirakani, Aishwarya Rajesh, Kishore and Daniel Balaji among others. The film has music by Santhosh Narayanan and will mark Vetrimaaran’s return to the silver screen after his much acclaimed Visaranai.

