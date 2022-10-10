scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to call off divorce? The actor’s father Kasthuri Raja reacts

In January this year, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth issued a public statement announcing their decision to part ways after 18 years of marriage.

Dhanush wifeDhanush got married to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth in 2004. (Instagram/aishwaryaa_r_dhanush)

Speculations were rife about the possible reconciliation between estranged power couple Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. It was claimed that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa were on the verge of ending their separation, effectively mitigating any threat of divorce in future. However, it seems there is little truth to such speculations.

Dhanush’s father Kasthuri Raja claimed no knowledge of such a truce between the couple. In a recent interview with Ananda Vikatan, Raja distanced himself from the issue and said he never interfered with or influenced the decisions that his children made in their personal life. “I don’t know,” Kasthuri said when he was asked about certain reports about the reconciliation between Dhanush and Aishwaryaa.

Also Read |Happy Birthday SS Rajamouli: A retrospective to understand his work, RRR, Baahubali and beyond

“My wife and I can live a good life even without the support of our children. The only expectation we have is for them to be happy. Nothing else. And anything that hampers their happiness is also a problem for us. We are happy when they are happy,” he said, without giving a direct answer to the question.

In January this year, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth issued a public statement announcing their decision to part ways after 18 years of marriage.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How China reduced poverty; lessons for IndiaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How China reduced poverty; lessons for India
‘If there is another 70-100 basis points hike, we may see demand getting ...Premium
‘If there is another 70-100 basis points hike, we may see demand getting ...
Big infra ministries push the pedal in capital spending in first five monthsPremium
Big infra ministries push the pedal in capital spending in first five months
Dirty politics is not our DNA. That’s why we have the people’s goodwill ...Premium
Dirty politics is not our DNA. That’s why we have the people’s goodwill ...

“18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting.. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this (sic),” read a statement issued by the couple.

Recently, the couple caught everyone’s attention when they made their first public appearance together after their separation to root for their son Yathra at a school event. And the picture of them posing together with friends and family at the event had gone viral.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-10-2022 at 02:05:32 pm
Next Story

GodFather box office: Chiranjeevi starrer crosses Rs 100 cr mark, but will it pass the Monday test?

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor
Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 10: Latest News
Advertisement