Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to call off divorce? The actor’s father Kasthuri Raja reacts

Speculations were rife about the possible reconciliation between estranged power couple Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. It was claimed that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa were on the verge of ending their separation, effectively mitigating any threat of divorce in future. However, it seems there is little truth to such speculations.

Dhanush’s father Kasthuri Raja claimed no knowledge of such a truce between the couple. In a recent interview with Ananda Vikatan, Raja distanced himself from the issue and said he never interfered with or influenced the decisions that his children made in their personal life. “I don’t know,” Kasthuri said when he was asked about certain reports about the reconciliation between Dhanush and Aishwaryaa.

“My wife and I can live a good life even without the support of our children. The only expectation we have is for them to be happy. Nothing else. And anything that hampers their happiness is also a problem for us. We are happy when they are happy,” he said, without giving a direct answer to the question.

In January this year, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth issued a public statement announcing their decision to part ways after 18 years of marriage.

“18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting.. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this (sic),” read a statement issued by the couple.

Recently, the couple caught everyone’s attention when they made their first public appearance together after their separation to root for their son Yathra at a school event. And the picture of them posing together with friends and family at the event had gone viral.