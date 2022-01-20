Dhanush-Aishwaryaa divorce speculation denied by his father: ‘It’s a family quarrel’

Actor Dhanush’s father, Kasthuri Raja, has termed his son’s separation from wife Aishwaryaa as a ‘family quarrel’, and has denied all rumours of a divorce. This comes after Dhanush and Aishwaryaa, a filmmaker and elder daughter of Rajinikanth, announced their separation on social media accounts.

Kasthuri Raja, in an interview with Dailythandhi newspaper, said that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa’s split has taken place due to a disagreement. “It is a family quarrel that usually takes place between a married couple.” Apparently, this is not a divorce, Raja said. He added that they weren’t in Chennai, and are in Hyderabad. He said that he gave them advice as well.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa, who got married in 2004, had announced their separation with a joint statement. “Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D,” Dhanush shared in a note on Twitter.

Aishwaryaa shared the same note on Instagram and captioned it: “No caption needed only your understanding n your love necessary!”

The couple have two children, Yatra and Linga.