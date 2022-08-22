Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajinikanth seen together in public for the first time since separation, attend son Yathra’s school event. See photo

Actor Dhanush and his wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth made their first public appearance together on Monday after announcing their separation earlier this year. “Proud parents #Dhanush & #AishwaryaRajinikanth attend the Investiture Ceremony of their son #Yathra who took the pledge as the sports captain!,” tweeted the couple’s PRO Riaz K Ahmed. Riaz also posted a happy picture of Dhanush and Aishwarya posing along with their sons Yathra and Lingaa along with their friends after the event.
Earlier in the day, Aishwarya also shared her excitement about her’s son progress at school. “What a way to start the day ! Monday morning watching the Investiture Ceremony of school ,where my first born takes up oath as sports captain,” she had tweeted.
Proud parents #Dhanush & #AishwaryaRajinikanth attend the Investiture Ceremony of their son #Yathra who took the pledge as the sports captain! 🎖🤩👍
Also, seen in the picture are #Linga, Singer #VijayYesudas and his family.@dhanushkraja @ash_rajinikanth@V4umedia_ pic.twitter.com/Cx09fo96h3
— RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) August 22, 2022
This is the first time Dhanush and Aishwarya were seen together in public since the announcement of separation they made in January this year. The couple had issued a joint statement to the media explaining their decision to end their 18 years of marriage. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this (sic),” Dhanush said in the statement.
What a way to start the day ! Monday morning watching the Investiture Ceremony of school ,where my first born takes up oath as sports captain🎖#proudmommymoment #theygrowupsofast 🧡 pic.twitter.com/91GMsGsLhG
— Aishwarya Rajinikanth (@ash_rajinikanth) August 22, 2022
The duo has been busy pursuing their professional goals. While Aishwarya is pursuing her filmmaking passion, Dhanush has been busy with multiple national and international projects. He made quite a splash after he made a cameo appearance in Netflix’s action movie The Gray Man, which was written and directed by the Russo brothers. Dhanush had played the role of a hit man in the movie, which followed the match of roughhouse between characters played by Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Dhanush is expected to get his own standalone movie as part of the franchise.
Subscriber Only Stories
Dhanush’s latest movie Thiruchitrambalam, which was released last week, has impressed both audience and the critics.
Top News
Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep
Latest News
Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajinikanth seen together in public for the first time since separation, attend son Yathra’s school event. See photo
Cancer deaths related to behavioral risk factors, study says
Puducherry CM presents Rs 10,696.61 Cr tax-free budget; laptops for students of standards XI, XII
Shobha Khote on working with Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand and Mehmood: ‘I always wanted to do comedy’
25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC’s plan to increase international outreach
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection: Aamir Khan film sinks further in second weekend, here’s how much it earned
SC issues notice to Gujarat govt on activist Teesta Setalvad’s bail plea
577 private hospitals in Karnataka issued notices over Covid treatment bills to patients
As parties hedge, Church backs fishermen’s protest against Adani port project
Sudhanshu Pandey reveals what would happen if he met Vanraj and Anupamaa in real life
UP BJP chief post vacant, Dy CM Maurya’s tweet seen as making a move
Sisodia deserves Bharat Ratna, but being hounded for political motive: Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat
Tornado Cash: What are coin mixers and why are privacy advocates against their ban?
Pune this week: Making eco-friendly Ganesh idols, exhibition of sculptures and paintings; and more
From moong, masoor, urad, to rajma — here’s how long you must soak each legume for