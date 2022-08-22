scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajinikanth seen together in public for the first time since separation, attend son Yathra’s school event. See photo

This is the first time Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth were seen together in public since the announcement of separation in January this year.

Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajinikanth had parted ways earlier this year. (Photo: Twitter/RIAZtheboss)

Actor Dhanush and his wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth made their first public appearance together on Monday after announcing their separation earlier this year. “Proud parents #Dhanush & #AishwaryaRajinikanth attend the Investiture Ceremony of their son #Yathra who took the pledge as the sports captain!,” tweeted the couple’s PRO Riaz K Ahmed. Riaz also posted a happy picture of Dhanush and Aishwarya posing along with their sons Yathra and Lingaa along with their friends after the event.

Earlier in the day, Aishwarya also shared her excitement about her’s son progress at school. “What a way to start the day ! Monday morning watching the Investiture Ceremony of school ,where my first born takes up oath as sports captain,” she had tweeted.

Also Read |Jailer: Rajinikanth plays a man you don't want to mess with in intense first look. See photo

This is the first time Dhanush and Aishwarya were seen together in public since the announcement of separation they made in January this year. The couple had issued a joint statement to the media explaining their decision to end their 18 years of marriage. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this (sic),” Dhanush said in the statement.

The duo has been busy pursuing their professional goals. While Aishwarya is pursuing her filmmaking passion, Dhanush has been busy with multiple national and international projects. He made quite a splash after he made a cameo appearance in Netflix’s action movie The Gray Man, which was written and directed by the Russo brothers. Dhanush had played the role of a hit man in the movie, which followed the match of roughhouse between characters played by Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Dhanush is expected to get his own standalone movie as part of the franchise.

Dhanush’s latest movie Thiruchitrambalam, which was released last week, has impressed both audience and the critics.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 04:34:32 pm
Latest News

