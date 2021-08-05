Dhanush’s 44th film goes on floors, see photos

Dhanush on the sets of D44. (Photo: Sun Pictures/Twitter)

Dhanush’s 44th film, tentatively titled D44, went on floors in Chennai with a puja ceremony on Thursday. The cast and crew were present at the launch event.

Production house Sun Pictures took to social media to share pictures from the puja ceremony. The caption of the photos read, “@dhanushkraja’s #D44 shooting commences Today!”

D44 is directed by Mithran R Jawahar. The Sun Pictures production marks the fourth collaboration between Mithran and Dhanush after Yaaradi Mohini, Kutty and Uthamaputhiran.

The movie also stars Raashii Khanna, Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bharathiraja and Prakash Raj. Anirudh Ravichander is on board to compose music for D44.

On the work front, besides D44, Dhanush has Maaran, The Gray Man, Atrangi Re, a film with Selvaraghavan and Sekhar Kammula’s next in his kitty.