Devi 2 trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia-Prabhudheva film looks like a crowd-pleaser

The trailer of Devi 2, starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Prabhudheva in the lead roles, was released on Thursday. Sharp-eyed viewers can immediately notice two significant plot twists in the upcoming film compared to its predecessor, Devi (2016). One, while in the first film, Prabhudheva’s Krishna Kumar repeatedly got turned away by girls he liked, his fortunes seems to have changed drastically in the new film. He has become a ladies’ man living up to the legend of his first name.

Advertising

Two, the ghost Ruby, which had possessed Tamannaah’s Devi in the previous film, has now taken control of Krishna’s life. That could be the reason why random women on the street find Krishan so attractive. The filmmakers also spell out another plot point in the trailer hoping it will ramp up the audience’s curiosity. That is Krishan is possessed by more than one ghost, and apparently, he has signed a joint contract with both of them.

There is also a glimpse of the song “Ready, Ready”, where Tamannaah Bhatia tries to seduce her own husband. And we also have Kovai Sarala gabbing in fear of ghosts, an act she has repeated in Kanchana franchise. Overall, director Vijay seems to have whipped up a crowd-pleaser, betting that the audience will show the kindness to Devi 2 that they bestowed upon Devi two years ago.

Devi 2 is coming out on May 31.