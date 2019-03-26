Devi 2 teaser: Prabhudheva and Tamannaah Bhatia serve up laughs and scares

After the success of horror-comedy Devi, actors Prabhudheva and Tamannaah Bhatia have teamed up with director Vijay once again for the sequel, Devi 2. Tamannaah shared the official teaser of the film today.

“Presenting the enthralling Teaser of my next #Devi2 with @PDdancing & @Nanditasweta > https://youtu.be/_ML0-srkxNg #Devi2Teaser Directed by Vijay ! | @SamCSmusic @tridentartsoffl | #GvFims | @Screensceneoffl | @DoneChannel1 | @shiyamjack #SummerWithDevi2”, Tamannaah Bhatia tweeted.

Without revealing much, the teaser shows Prabhudheva and Tamannaah Bhatia as a happily-married couple and the spirit of Ruby, from the previous film, is still very much present in their lives. Prabhudheva acts like he is possessed, much to Devi’s (Tamannaah) horror. Kovai Sarala, who plays an important role in the film, mentions that this time, there are two ghosts.

Devi 2 also stars Nandita Swetha and RJ Balaji. Directed by Vijay, the horror comedy is produced by K Ganesh and R Ravindran.

The film is slated to release in April