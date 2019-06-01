Devi 2 leaked by Tamilrockers

Tamil horror comedy Devi 2 has been leaked by Tamilrockers. The Vijay directorial stars Prabhudheva, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nandita Swetha, Kovai Sarala and RJ Balaji among others.

Advertising

The menace of Tamilrockers only keeps increasing with every release. One can find all the latest releases from across different languages such as English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu among others on this website.

It is not even limited to films. Popular TV and web series like Game of Thrones and Sacred Games can also be found on the site. Although Tamilrockers has been banned by a court order, it keeps changing its domain extension every single time. It can also be accessed through proxy servers.

Devi 2 has received mixed critical reviews.

The Indian Express film critic Manoj Kumar R gave it 2 stars. He wrote, “In spite of its numerous follies, Devi 2 still ticks some right boxes when compared to the recent visual revulsion, Kanchana 3. The jokes in the film are mostly clean, except for a few racist Chinese jokes directed at Kovai Sarala’s looks. A sensuous dance performance by Tamannaah Bhatia to pulpish “Ready Ready” song, and scenes where the hero stalks and harasses girls are also problematic.”

He added, “If you are big-hearted enough to forgive all these missteps and can watch the film with an open mind, you may like the unabashed performances by Tamannaah Bhatia and Prabhudheva in their respective characters. Kovai Sarala repeats her tried-and-tested act of mindlessly gabbing in fear after encountering a ghost/s. Her performance and RJ Balaji’s brief presence prevent the film from becoming a total damp squib.”