Devarattam trailer: Gautham Karthik promises a mass rural drama

Gautham Karthik is all set to play a rustic hero in Devarattam. Set in rural Madurai, the film will hit theaters on May 1. The makers of the film released the trailer today.

Going by the trailer, M Muthaiah directorial Devarattam seems to promise a lot of action and mass dialogues. Gautham is seen playing an angry Madurai boy who doesn’t mind resorting to violence to get things done. He is seen taking on a number of men in the 2-minute long trailer and also justifies his actions to his “akka”. There also seems to be comedy and romance in the film, making it a family entertainer.

Devarattam is produced by K Gnanavel Raja under the Studio Green banner. The film also stars Manjima Mohan, Soori, Ramdoss, Bose Venkat, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Rajkiran, Jagapathi Babu, Rahul Dev and Singampuli. Nivas K Prasanna has been roped in to compose the music of Devarattam.

Gautham Karthik is also awaiting the release of Chella Pillai. He will also share screen space with Simbu in a big-budget action film bankrolled by Studio Green. The untitled movie will be helmed by Narthan.