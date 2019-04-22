Toggle Menu
Devarattam trailer: Gautham Karthik promises a mass rural drama

Going by the trailer, M Muthaiah directorial Devarattam seems to promise a lot of action and mass dialogues. Gautham is seen playing an angry Madurai boy who doesn’t mind resorting to violence to get things done. The film is set to hit screens on May 1.

Gautham Karthik in Devarattam
Gautham Karthik’s Devarattam is helmed by M Muthaiah.

Gautham Karthik is all set to play a rustic hero in Devarattam. Set in rural Madurai, the film will hit theaters on May 1. The makers of the film released the trailer today.

There also seems to be comedy and romance in the film, making it a family entertainer.

Devarattam is produced by K Gnanavel Raja under the Studio Green banner. The film also stars Manjima Mohan, Soori, Ramdoss, Bose Venkat, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Rajkiran, Jagapathi Babu, Rahul Dev and Singampuli. Nivas K Prasanna has been roped in to compose the music of Devarattam.

Gautham Karthik is also awaiting the release of Chella Pillai. He will also share screen space with Simbu in a big-budget action film bankrolled by Studio Green. The untitled movie will be helmed by Narthan.

