Devarattam leaked online by Tamilrockers

Tamil movie Devarattam is the latest victim of piracy website Tamilrockers. The film has already been leaked online by the website even though it was just released yesterday.

Advertising

Directed by N Muthiah, Devarattam stars Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan in the lead roles and the film is set in rural Madurai. The supporting cast includes Soori, Ramdoss, Bose Venkat, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Rajkiran, Jagapathi Babu, Rahul Dev and Singampuli.

Latest movies and TV shows including Kalank, Avengers: Endgame and the final season of Game of Thrones have also made its way to the illegal website.

Though there have been a lot of attempts at curbing the piracy website’s activities, Tamilrockers continues to operate with impunity. Last year, the Madras High Court directed internet service providers to block 12,000 websites, and more than 2000 among them were operated by Tamilrockers alone. Pirated copies of films that are leaked online just after its release leads to significant financial losses for the production companies.

Advertising

Devarattam, meanwhile, opened to poor reviews. Indianexpress.com’s S Subhakeerthana gave it 1.5 stars and wrote in her review that the film ”is too generic and doesn’t break any new ground.”

She added, “With rural pockets of Tamil Nadu witnessing a spate in caste-related violence in recent times, it’s necessary that filmmakers exercise enough caution while dealing with stories that are caste-driven. Overall, a major problem is that Devarattam has too much violence for its own good.”