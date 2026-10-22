Deva’s favourite singer Krishnaraj Ramasamy dies at 75, five days after the composer

Tamil playback singer Krishnaraj Ramasamy has died in Chennai at the age of 75 due to ill health, marking the third loss for the Tamil film community in less than a week. His death comes five days after that of composer Deva on October 17 and two days after Deva’s nephew, actor Karthik Sabesh, on October 20.

Krishnaraj, who had been undergoing treatment for health issues, was living in Valasaravakkam, Chennai, at the time of his death.

The Deva connection

Krishnaraj and Deva were among the most prolific singer-composer pairs in Tamil cinema during the 1990s and early 2000s. Deva, who composed for over 400 films, frequently turned to Krishnaraj for songs that required energy, folk authenticity and a voice that could carry both mass appeal and emotional weight.