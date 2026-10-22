Deva’s favourite singer Krishnaraj Ramasamy dies at 75, five days after the composer

Playback singer Krishnaraj Ramasamy, known for some of Tamil cinema's most popular songs across the 1990s and 2000s, has died in Chennai at the age of 75.

By: Entertainment Desk
2 min readHyderabadOct 22, 2026 04:48 PM IST
Playback singer Krishnaraj, who died in Chennai at the age of 75.Playback singer Krishnaraj died in Chennai at the age of 75.
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Tamil playback singer Krishnaraj Ramasamy has died in Chennai at the age of 75 due to ill health, marking the third loss for the Tamil film community in less than a week. His death comes five days after that of composer Deva on October 17 and two days after Deva’s nephew, actor Karthik Sabesh, on October 20.

Krishnaraj, who had been undergoing treatment for health issues, was living in Valasaravakkam, Chennai, at the time of his death.

The Deva connection

Krishnaraj and Deva were among the most prolific singer-composer pairs in Tamil cinema during the 1990s and early 2000s. Deva, who composed for over 400 films, frequently turned to Krishnaraj for songs that required energy, folk authenticity and a voice that could carry both mass appeal and emotional weight.

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Also Read: Music composer Deva gave Rajinikanth his theme, Ajith his romance and Vijay his youth

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay posted a tribute on X, calling Krishnaraj’s death “a great loss to Tamil cinema.” He said the singer had “captivated the hearts of his fans” with his distinctive voice and songs filled with energy, and offered his condolences to the singer’s family, friends, colleagues and music lovers.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada responded with a brief post that captured the exhaustion of the week: “Oh God. This is a really tough week.”

Singer Sujatha Mohan’s tribute was the most personal of all. “Heartbroken to hear that Krishnaraj is no more. Coming so soon after the loss of Deva sir, this is another shock. Krishnaraj was Deva sir’s favourite singer, and mine too. He supervised so many of Deva sir’s songs that I had the privilege of singing. Gone too soon. Please rest in peace, dear,” she wrote.

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