Dev trailer: Karthi plays an adventure junkie

The trailer of Karthi’s upcoming movie Dev was released on Thursday. Going by the trailer, the film seems to be a coming-of-age romantic drama. Karthi plays an adrenaline junkie, so much so that his default Wi-Fi password is ‘I love adventure.’

Despite his reputation as a daredevil, he develops cold-feet when it comes to relationship and women. He bumps into Rakul Preet Singh, who seems to be an ambitious businesswoman. It will be interesting to see how the romantic conflict plays out between a freewheeling soul and capitalist mind.

Given that Karthi plays an adventure-junkie in the movie, the filmmakers have shot at some beautiful locations across the country.

Dev marks the directorial debut of Rajath Ravishankar, who had earlier said that the film was inspired by the life of Kapil Dev. It will be interesting to see what part of the decorated and yet controversial life of the legendary Indian skipper inspired the director to write a road movie.

Prakash Raj seems to play the father of Karthi and Ramya Krishnan also makes a brief appearance in the trailer. The movie also stars Amrutha and RJ Vignesh. Seasoned actor Karthik will make a cameo appearance in the film.

Karthi was last seen in Kadaikutty Singam. Directed by Pandiraj and bankrolled by Suriya, the rural drama became a huge hit at the box office.