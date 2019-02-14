Dev full movie leaked by Tamilrockers

Toggle Menu
Tamilrockers leaks Dev full movie online to download: Dev, starring Karthi, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj and Ramya Krishnan among others, is the latest victim of piracy website Tamilrockers.

Tamilrockers has done it again. Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Dev has been leaked by the piracy website. Written and directed by Rajath Ravishankar, Dev has Prakash Raj, Vamsi Krishna and Ramya Krishnan in the supporting cast.

Tamilrockers regularly uploads good quality prints (often even in high-definition) of latest movies on its website. The movies are available in the form of torrents, and can be downloaded using torrent clients,

Movie production and distribution houses have suffered losses because of Tamilrockers. They have tried their best to rein in the leaks, but Tamilrockers continues to operate. Even interventions by courts and law enforcement agencies have not stopped the site.

Banned by nearly every network operator and ISP (internet service provider), Tamilrockers comes back with new domains. Even banned sites can be accessed by pirates using proxy servers. Tamilrockers is a menace with no clear solution.

Some of its more prominent recent victims include 2.0, Petta, Thugs of Hindostan, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Viswasam, and even TV shows like Netflix’s Sacred Games.

