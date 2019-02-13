Dev actor Rakul Preet: Karthi is extremely talented and grounded

Actor Rakul Preet is all set for Dev, which happens to be her first release this year. After Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, this is the second time Rakul and Karthi will appear on screen together. In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Rakul speaks about the project, her business and much more.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. This is your second film with Karthi. How was the experience?

He is extremely talented and grounded. He has no air about himself. There are some people you just connect with. Even when I worked with him for the first time in Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, we clicked. We are quite similar on the sets. We discuss our shots and talk in between them. So, I guess that is the camaraderie people can see on-screen and I hope they like us in Dev too.

Q. Tell us something about your character.

She is a working woman and very independent. She has no time for love and nonsense except for her work and mother, played by Ramya Krishnan. You can call her a very strong headed person. So, quite nicely layered.

Q. What is Dev all about?

What I can tell you is that Dev is a story of two contrasting characters and how they come together and how their life changes.

Q. Your next is NGK. How different is your role in that film?

NGK is very different. I would not be able to tell you much about it but let’s just say it is quite politically inclined. Selva sir is known to take out best performances. So, yes, I am looking forward to it.

Q. Why did it take so long to sign a Telugu film?

It was not like I took a long break. I did sign Venky Mama last year, but everyone was doing different films so we could not start shooting. Meanwhile, I was busy with five films. I shot three Tamil films. It just happened that I signed NGK, Dev, Siva Karthikeyan film and did De De Pyaar De film with Ajay Devgn, which was an 80-100 days schedule. And now, working on Marjawaan with Sidharth Malhotra. So, it is not about Telugu or Tamil, I have been working round the clock.

Q. Considering this, can we say you are becoming a pan-Indian actor?

I am not trying to be one. I am taking up whatever is coming my way. I go by instinct. I am not thinking too much or not here to prove anything to anybody. I just want to do good films irrespective of the industry.

Q. Your Telugu film Spyder was not appreciated much. Did that affect you?

I have had flops before. No one has had a 100% success rate at the box office. For me, it was the experience of working with Mahesh Babu and AR Murugadoss that mattered. If the film did not work, it is ok.

Q. How do you select scripts?

It depends. Sometimes, you have dream directors and when they approach, you would not ask them about the character and its importance. You would want to do it anyway. Sometimes the script is too good. So, I will say I go by guts.

Q. You started your gym. Tell us about that.

I am very happy that I started the business and it is something I am extremely passionate about. What makes me happy is when people tell me how I have changed their lives. People go through depression because of being overweight or because they do not like how they look. I have got letters from people thanking me for the initiative. So, it gives me immense happiness that I am able to give them a positive outlook.