Delhi High Court rules against Ilaiyaraaja in copyright battle with Saregama

Composer Ilaiyaraaja has been barred by the Delhi High Court from exploiting or licensing music from 134 films, in a copyright suit brought by Saregama India Limited (Photo: Ilaiyaraaja)

The Delhi High Court has issued an ad interim injunction barring composer Ilaiyaraaja from exploiting or licensing music from 134 films, in a copyright dispute with Saregama India Limited, as per Live Law.

The Delhi High Court upheld the interim injunction against Tamil composer Ilaiyaraaja, effectively barring him from exploiting, licensing or claiming ownership over music from 134 films pending the final outcome. Justice Tushar Rao Gedela delivered the ruling on Wednesday.

The films covered under the injunction include some of the most celebrated titles in Tamil cinema including Annakkili, 16 Vayathiniley, Kavikkuyil, Bharathi, Pallavi Anu Pallavi, Mullum Malarum, Raaja Paarvai, Netrikkann and Kalyanaraman, alongside 125 other titles from the same period.