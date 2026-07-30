DC trailer: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi’s romance unfolds amid crime and revenge

The makers of DC have unveiled the trailer of the upcoming Tamil romantic action thriller, offering a gripping glimpse into a world where crime, romance and revenge collide. The film marks filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj‘s first full-fledged lead acting role, with Wamiqa Gabbi starring opposite him. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, DC is set to hit theatres on August 7, with Dharma Productions distributing the film across the Hindi-speaking markets in North India.

Clocking in at 2 minutes and 32 seconds, the trailer of DC introduces Lokesh as Devadas, a man with a troubled past who finds himself hunted by the police while navigating a dangerous criminal underworld. Wamiqa Gabbi plays Chandra, whose fate becomes intertwined with Devadas as the two embark on a violent journey driven by revenge, love and survival.

The trailer opens with a relentless police chase following the killing of a police officer, while another parallel investigation centres on a gang that has stolen a cache of discarded weapons. As Devadas becomes linked to both cases, the narrative spirals into a gritty conflict where personal vendettas, extremist forces and criminal networks collide.

While the trailer hints at Devadas finding fleeting solace with Parvathi, played by Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, it also makes it clear that every relationship in the film is overshadowed by violence and betrayal. As enemies close in from all sides, Devadas and Chandra are forced to rely on each other in a world where survival comes at a steep price.

Arun Matheswaran’s signature style takes centre stage

Known for Rocky, Saani Kaayidham and Captain Miller, director Arun Matheswaran once again leans into his trademark blend of stylised violence and emotionally driven storytelling. The trailer is packed with graphic action sequences, explosive shootouts and emotionally charged moments, balancing brutal visuals with the evolving bond between its lead characters.

Anirudh Ravichander’s pulsating background score elevates the trailer, seamlessly blending orchestral and rock influences to amplify both the action and the emotional beats. The composer has also created a 15-track soundtrack for the film, marking his first collaboration with Arun Matheswaran after previously composing music for all of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial ventures since Master.

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About DC

Produced by Sun Pictures and presented by Kalanithi Maran, DC marks a major milestone in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s career as he steps in front of the camera for his first lead role. Besides Lokesh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, the film features a supporting cast in pivotal roles.

The screenplay has been written by Arun Matheswaran, with an additional screenplay by Arun Ranjan. Dialogues are by Arun Matheswaran and Franklin Jacob. Mukesh G serves as the cinematographer, GK Prasanna has edited the film, Kannan S is the production designer, while the action sequences have been choreographed by PC Stunts.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming projects

Following Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj is set to return to the director’s chair with his next project, tentatively titled AA23 (LK07), starring Allu Arjun. While details remain under wraps, Anirudh Ravichander has been confirmed as the music composer, marking his first collaboration with the Telugu superstar.