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DC box office collection day 2: Lokesh Kanagaraj film earns over Rs 18 cr; sees 59.1% growth
DC box office collection day 2: Overseas, the Lokesh Kanagaraj film minted Rs 3 crore on Saturday, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs 18.36 crore.
DC box office collection day 2: After making a mark as a director with films such as Kaithi, Vikram and Leo, Lokesh Kanagaraj stepped in front of the camera for the first time with the Tamil film DC, which opened to positive reviews on August 7. After opening at Rs 4.4 crore in India, DC earned Rs 7 crore on its first Saturday across 3,549 shows. This takes the film’s gross collection to Rs 13.11 crore and its net collection to Rs 11.40 crore so far.
Overseas, DC minted Rs 3 crore on day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 5.25 crore and the worldwide gross collection to Rs 18.36 crore.
The film recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 63.33% in Tamil, with morning shows at 45.31%, afternoon shows at 67.38%, evening shows at 51.85% and night shows at 80.38%. In the Chennai region, the film saw 220 shows with a theatre occupancy of 76.5%, while Bengaluru recorded 43% occupancy across 207 shows. Meanwhile, the Hindi version saw a significant drop in occupancy compared with the previous day, recording just 12.84%, while the Telugu version registered 42.45% occupancy.
DC is facing tough competition from Hollywood releases like Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
ALSO READ | Lokesh Kanagaraj just proved that Tamil cinema’s directors can be its next leading men
While DC faces stiff competition at the box office, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s performance has emerged as one of the film’s highlights among critics.An excerpt from SCREEN’s review of DC read, “Lokesh Kanagaraj as Devadas is the film’s most compelling element. He does not have the conventional screen presence of a Tamil leading man. We have never seen him as an action star. His face does not belong on the kind of poster that Tamil cinema typically prints. But as you watch the film, none of that matters. His performance stands out because he understands, from decades on the other side, what a scene needs. He could pull off Devadas easily because he is familiar with the craft, and it works in favour for him.”
Directed by Arun Matheswaran, DC also features Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy in pivotal roles. The Tamil action-drama is a reimagining of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s classic 1917 novel Devdas.
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