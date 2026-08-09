DC box office collection day 2: Lokesh Kanagaraj film earns over Rs 18 cr; sees 59.1% growth

DC box office collection day 2: After making a mark as a director with films such as Kaithi, Vikram and Leo, Lokesh Kanagaraj stepped in front of the camera for the first time with the Tamil film DC, which opened to positive reviews on August 7. After opening at Rs 4.4 crore in India, DC earned Rs 7 crore on its first Saturday across 3,549 shows. This takes the film’s gross collection to Rs 13.11 crore and its net collection to Rs 11.40 crore so far.

Overseas, DC minted Rs 3 crore on day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 5.25 crore and the worldwide gross collection to Rs 18.36 crore.