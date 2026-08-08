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DC box office collection day 1: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s acting debut earns Rs 5.70 cr worldwide
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's first outing as a lead actor has had a decent start. The film earned Rs 5.70 cr on opening day.
DC, the Tamil action drama marking filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj’s debut as a lead actor, has opened with a net collection of Rs 4.1 crore in India on its first day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film had over 3,504 shows on day one, bringing the total India gross collection to Rs 4.70 crore, while the net figure for the country so far is Rs 4.10 crore.
On the international front, DC has brought in Rs 1 crore in overseas gross collections. Combined with the domestic numbers, this takes the film’s total worldwide gross to Rs 5.70 crore after opening day.
A closer look at the numbers shows the Tamil version alone brought in Rs 2.60 crore on day one, with an overall occupancy rate of 45.57 percent. The morning shows observed an occupancy of 32.62 percent, which increased to 43 percent in the afternoon, dropped to 35.38 percent in the evening and again saw a spike in the night shows, increasing to 67.38 percent.
Also Read: DC movie review: Lokesh Kanagaraj-starrer is a moody, visually rich drama that falls short
The Telugu version added Rs 1.25 crore to the overall India net collection, with an occupancy of 30.80 percent, while the Hindi version contributed Rs 25 lakh on an occupancy of just 9 percent. Notably, the Telugu EPIQ format stood out with a strong 71 percent occupancy.
About Lokesh Kanagaraj
This was Lokesh Kanagaraj’s first film as an actor, but he has directed hits like Vikram, Leo and Coolie in the past. His last directorial, Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, which earned Rs 151.14 crore on the opening day. He is looking forward to the release of his next release with Allu Arjun, AA23.
About DC
DC is a romantic action thriller directed by Arun Matheswaran. The film is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures and carries an ‘A’ certificate, with a runtime of 2 hours and 23 minutes. It follows Devadas, a man caught in a violent, morally grey world, as his path crosses with two women whose lives have been shaped by injustice.
Leading the cast is Lokesh Kanagaraj himself, stepping in front of the camera for the first time as Devadas, opposite Wamiqa Gabbi, who plays Chandra and is also making her Kollywood debut with this film. Actor Sanjana Krishnamoorthy plays Parvathi, rounding out the film’s central trio. The supporting cast includes Avinash Raghudevan, Kasthuri Raja, Jawahar Sakthi, Sharath Ravi and Thalaivasal Vijay, among others.
On the technical side, Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music and background score, Mukesh G has handled the cinematography, and GK Prasanna has edited the film. Arun Matheswaran, besides directing, has also worked as the film’s costume designer.
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