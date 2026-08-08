DC box office collection day 1: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s acting debut earns Rs 5.70 cr worldwide

Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi in a still from DC, which released in theatres on Thursday

DC, the Tamil action drama marking filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj’s debut as a lead actor, has opened with a net collection of Rs 4.1 crore in India on its first day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film had over 3,504 shows on day one, bringing the total India gross collection to Rs 4.70 crore, while the net figure for the country so far is Rs 4.10 crore.

On the international front, DC has brought in Rs 1 crore in overseas gross collections. Combined with the domestic numbers, this takes the film’s total worldwide gross to Rs 5.70 crore after opening day.

A closer look at the numbers shows the Tamil version alone brought in Rs 2.60 crore on day one, with an overall occupancy rate of 45.57 percent. The morning shows observed an occupancy of 32.62 percent, which increased to 43 percent in the afternoon, dropped to 35.38 percent in the evening and again saw a spike in the night shows, increasing to 67.38 percent.