Days before OTT release, Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer 2 box office run: ‘Is that so?’

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Nelson Dilipkumar’s action comedy Jailer 2 continues to break new ground at the worldwide box office, even as its streaming release date has been announced. With the OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video just five days away, the film continues to go from strength to strength at the box office, both across India and globally, particularly in the US. G Dhananjayan, producer, distributor, and the treasurer of Tamil Film Active Producers Association, recently revealed to Media Circle Rajinikanth’s surprising reaction to his film’s monumental box office achievement.
Rajinikanth credits his team for Jailer 2 box office collection
When Dhananjayan visited and informed Rajinikanth that he wanted to present the actor a token of gratitude on behalf of Tamil Film Active Producers Association, he was “surprised” by that information and asked, “Is that so?” “Rajinikanth sir was happy, but what I witnessed left me completely amazed. Here is a man who has delivered such an enormous success, yet he remains incredibly simple and humble. He spoke as though none of this success had affected him in any way. He didn’t behave like someone who had delivered such a massive hit or achieved something extraordinary,” recalled the producer.
Rajinikanth then asked why Dhananjayan is felicitating him, but not others instrumental in the film’s resounding success, including writer-director Nelson Dilipkumar, Kalanidhi Maran’s production house Sun Pictures, and music composer Anirudh Ravichander, particularly acknowledging the contributions of the latter’s score to the film’s appeal.
“We were completely taken aback. When I say we were taken aback, I mean that he seemed reluctant to accept the honour. He didn’t want to take any personal credit for the achievement,” added Dhananjayan. Initially unsettled by Rajinikanth’s response, they insisted he accept the honour on the film’s behalf, which prompted him to do so.
Jailer 2’s worldwide box office
Over the 24 days since its release on October 15, Jailer 2 has amassed Rs 825.85 crore at the worldwide box office. On Saturday, the film was still playing across 655 shows in India, and added Rs 1 crore to its total gross collection of Rs 549.10 crore. Overseas, it added another Rs 15 lakh.
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A sequel to Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar’s 2023 blockbuster, Jailer 2 also stars Yogi Babu, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, and Mithun Chakraborty. It also has cameos by Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar and Mohanlal.