Days before OTT release, Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer 2 box office run: ‘Is that so?’

Nelson Dilipkumar’s action comedy Jailer 2 continues to break new ground at the worldwide box office, even as its streaming release date has been announced. With the OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video just five days away, the film continues to go from strength to strength at the box office, both across India and globally, particularly in the US. G Dhananjayan, producer, distributor, and the treasurer of Tamil Film Active Producers Association, recently revealed to Media Circle Rajinikanth’s surprising reaction to his film’s monumental box office achievement.

Rajinikanth credits his team for Jailer 2 box office collection

When Dhananjayan visited and informed Rajinikanth that he wanted to present the actor a token of gratitude on behalf of Tamil Film Active Producers Association, he was “surprised” by that information and asked, “Is that so?” “Rajinikanth sir was happy, but what I witnessed left me completely amazed. Here is a man who has delivered such an enormous success, yet he remains incredibly simple and humble. He spoke as though none of this success had affected him in any way. He didn’t behave like someone who had delivered such a massive hit or achieved something extraordinary,” recalled the producer.