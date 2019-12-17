Darbar trailer launch LIVE UPDATES: Superstar Rajinikanth is a ‘bad cop’ in Murugadoss film

The trailer launch of Rajinikanth’s next big film Darbar is set to be held in Mumbai today. And like all his previous films, the excitement around this AR Murugadoss directorial is no different. Other stars of the movie like Sunil Shetty and Prateik Babbar are also expected to attend the event at PVR Juhu.
Darbar will also star Nayanthara. It is the third collaboration between Nayanthara and Rajinikanth, following Chandramukhi and Kuselan. The film also has Dilip Tahil, Nivetha Thomas Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiah, Sriman, Jatin Sarna and Nawab Shah in supporting roles.
Darbar is a special film for fans of Rajinikanth, as the actor is playing a cop for the first time in over 25 years. His last cop role was Pandian, which came out in 1992. And his powerful performance as Alex Pandian in Moondru Mugam (1982) remains a favourite cop character.
Darbar, which means a king’s court, is set in the backdrop of Mumbai. The 167th film of Rajinikanth is bankrolled by Lyca Productions.
"There is sadness in this character. Murugadoss had to put in a lot of effort to make this character look equal if not bigger than Alex Pandian. The audience might compare the two characters and will get disappointed if we don't do enough justice," Rajinikanth said.
He added, "Aadithya Arunachalam is a different character. I struggled initially because there are a lot of emotions. I have to keep everything keep in mind and have to deliver. Murugadoss sir helped me to achieve that."
"Let me tell you a secret. We have a one to one fight sequence at the end of the film, and you will see how Suniel is so impeccable. He is smooth in front of the camera," says Rajinikanth.
"I want to say a few words about Suniel Shetty. He was coming in front of the camera after four years. His father was unwell, and Suniel gave up everything to take care of his father," says Rajinikanth.
"It was forty years ago. I think in the early 80s when I saw one of my films, not at its premiere, but in a theater. When the credits rolled, it read 'Superstar Rajinikanth'. I immediately called the producer and asked him how he can put it up like that, without even asking me. I was embarrassed. I never thought I would be called a superstar. I feel that way even now. I don't know why they call me Superstar," says Rajinikanth.
During the trailer launch of Darbar, Superstar Rajinikanth said he would like to star in the remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Shamitabh.
"This is a cinema function. I don't talk about politics at cinema functions. I will express my views on a different platform, not here," says Rajinikanth.
"I have said this many times. It is Amitabh Bachchan. Not only in front of the camera, I look up to how he is off-camera also. There are many moments that define our friendship. He loves me. We were once in Tamil Nadu, and he told me that after 60 we must be very careful. These are the three things to remember:
Exercise every day
Be busy every day. Get out of your house every day.
And don't enter politics.
I have learnt all this from Amitji, but I couldn't follow his third advice because of circumstances."
"Frankly, I don't think I have evolved. Maybe I used to be shy and nervous when I started, but otherwise, I think it all depends on the director. I am a director's actor. Acting is about reacting to given situations. More than that, I don't think I have changed," says Rajinikanth.
"Rajinikanth said yes because of the character. The script is very emotional and has Thalaiva's mass elements," says AR Murugadoss.
"Money is the biggest driving force for me to work so much even today. (laughs) On a serious note, passion is what drives me to continue giving my best with all my energy," says Rajinikanth.
"I have explored every genre. I have done 160 films. I have been around for 40-45 years. Still, I would like to play a transgender person on screen," says Rajinikanth.
"Actually, I don't like doing a cop role because it has too much responsibility attached to it. I like playing easy-going roles. But AR Murugadoss came with a very different story. It is not a regular cop character. It is very different. His visualisation and imagination are very different," says Rajinikanth.
"My first request to sir (Rajinikanth) and A.R. Murugadoss sir was that I am a good man and so please make sure I am able to go back to Tamil Nadu," says Suniel Shetty.
"The hand of God was on me and that hand is of his (Rajinikanth). I was scared, nervous because I didn't know what to do, but he makes you so comfortable that it's unbelievable. He is one person who is so simple , and that's why I consider him God. We all keep learning from him because we all emulate him," says Suniel Shetty.
"Before I perform, I want to take this opportunity to thank Rajini sir. It is a great opportunity to sing for you again," says Armaan Malik.
Armaan Malik is all set to perform before the stars come on stage.
Prateik Babbar plays one of the villains in Darbar.
While the Tamil and Telugu versions of the Darbar trailer will be out on Lyca Productions' YouTube channel, the Hindi version will be available on Reliance Entertainment's YouTube channel.
Suniel Shetty, who plays the main villain in Rajinikanth starrer Darbar, gets ready the trailer launch.
The stage is set for Darbar trailer launch.
The trailer of Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Darbar is expected to be unveiled at 6:30 pm today.