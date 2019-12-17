Darbar trailer launch LIVE UPDATES: Superstar Rajinikanth is a ‘bad cop’ in Murugadoss film

Darbar trailer launch live updates: Rajinikanth and AR Murugadoss are teaming up for this cop actioner. Darbar trailer launch live updates: Rajinikanth and AR Murugadoss are teaming up for this cop actioner.

The trailer launch of Rajinikanth’s next big film Darbar is set to be held in Mumbai today. And like all his previous films, the excitement around this AR Murugadoss directorial is no different. Other stars of the movie like Sunil Shetty and Prateik Babbar are also expected to attend the event at PVR Juhu.

Darbar will also star Nayanthara. It is the third collaboration between Nayanthara and Rajinikanth, following Chandramukhi and Kuselan. The film also has Dilip Tahil, Nivetha Thomas Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiah, Sriman, Jatin Sarna and Nawab Shah in supporting roles.

Darbar is a special film for fans of Rajinikanth, as the actor is playing a cop for the first time in over 25 years. His last cop role was Pandian, which came out in 1992. And his powerful performance as Alex Pandian in Moondru Mugam (1982) remains a favourite cop character.

Darbar, which means a king’s court, is set in the backdrop of Mumbai. The 167th film of Rajinikanth is bankrolled by Lyca Productions.