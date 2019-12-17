Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

Darbar trailer launch LIVE UPDATES: Superstar Rajinikanth is a ‘bad cop’ in Murugadoss film

Darbar trailer launch live updates: Directed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar has Rajinikanth playing a cop for the first time in 25 years. The film is set for a Pongal release next year.

Updated: December 17, 2019 2:52:33 pm
darbar poster rajinikanth Darbar trailer launch live updates: Rajinikanth and AR Murugadoss are teaming up for this cop actioner.

The trailer launch of Rajinikanth’s next big film Darbar is set to be held in Mumbai today. And like all his previous films, the excitement around this AR Murugadoss directorial is no different. Other stars of the movie like Sunil Shetty and Prateik Babbar are also expected to attend the event at PVR Juhu.

Darbar will also star Nayanthara. It is the third collaboration between Nayanthara and Rajinikanth, following Chandramukhi and Kuselan. The film also has Dilip Tahil, Nivetha Thomas Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiah, Sriman, Jatin Sarna and Nawab Shah in supporting roles.

Darbar is a special film for fans of Rajinikanth, as the actor is playing a cop for the first time in over 25 years. His last cop role was Pandian, which came out in 1992. And his powerful performance as Alex Pandian in Moondru Mugam (1982) remains a favourite cop character.

Darbar, which means a king’s court, is set in the backdrop of Mumbai. The 167th film of Rajinikanth is bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

Follow all the latest updates about Darbar trailer launch.

    14:52 (IST)17 Dec 2019
    Rajinikanth on his Darbar character Aadithya Arunachalam

    "There is sadness in this character. Murugadoss had to put in a lot of effort to make this character look equal if not bigger than Alex Pandian. The audience might compare the two characters and will get disappointed if we don't do enough justice," Rajinikanth said.

    He added, "Aadithya Arunachalam is a different character. I struggled initially because there are a lot of emotions. I have to keep everything keep in mind and have to deliver. Murugadoss sir helped me to achieve that."

    20:09 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    Suniel is smooth in front of the camera: Rajinikanth

    "Let me tell you a secret. We have a one to one fight sequence at the end of the film, and you will see how Suniel is so impeccable. He is smooth in front of the camera," says Rajinikanth.

    20:08 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    Rajinikanth on Suniel Shetty

    "I want to say a few words about Suniel Shetty. He was coming in front of the camera after four years. His father was unwell, and Suniel gave up everything to take care of his father," says Rajinikanth.

    20:02 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    Rajinikanth on the first time he was called 'Superstar'

    "It was forty years ago. I think in the early 80s when I saw one of my films, not at its premiere, but in a theater. When the credits rolled, it read 'Superstar Rajinikanth'. I immediately called the producer and asked him how he can put it up like that, without even asking me. I was embarrassed. I never thought I would be called a superstar. I feel that way even now. I don't know why they call me Superstar," says Rajinikanth.

    19:50 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    Rajinikanth in Shamitabh remake?

    During the trailer launch of Darbar, Superstar Rajinikanth said he would like to star in the remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Shamitabh.

    19:48 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    Rajinikanth on CAA

    "This is a cinema function. I don't talk about politics at cinema functions. I will express my views on a different platform, not here," says Rajinikanth.

    19:48 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    Rajinikanth on his inspiration

    "I have said this many times. It is Amitabh Bachchan. Not only in front of the camera, I look up to how he is off-camera also. There are many moments that define our friendship. He loves me. We were once in Tamil Nadu, and he told me that after 60 we must be very careful. These are the three things to remember:

    Exercise every day

    Be busy every day. Get out of your house every day.

    And don't enter politics.

    I have learnt all this from Amitji, but I couldn't follow his third advice because of circumstances."

    19:45 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    Rajinikanth on his evolution as an actor

    "Frankly, I don't think I have evolved. Maybe I used to be shy and nervous when I started, but otherwise, I think it all depends on the director. I am a director's actor. Acting is about reacting to given situations. More than that, I don't think I have changed," says Rajinikanth.

    19:44 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    AR Murugadoss on why Rajinikanth said yes to Darbar

    "Rajinikanth said yes because of the character. The script is very emotional and has Thalaiva's mass elements," says AR Murugadoss.

    19:37 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    Rajinikanth on his motivation

    "Money is the biggest driving force for me to work so much even today. (laughs) On a serious note, passion is what drives me to continue giving my best with all my energy," says Rajinikanth.

    19:29 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    I would like to play a transgender person: Rajinikanth

    "I have explored every genre. I have done 160 films. I have been around for 40-45 years. Still, I would like to play a transgender person on screen," says Rajinikanth.

    19:27 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    'It is not a regular cop character'

    "Actually, I don't like doing a cop role because it has too much responsibility attached to it. I like playing easy-going roles. But AR Murugadoss came with a very different story. It is not a regular cop character. It is very different. His visualisation and imagination are very different," says Rajinikanth.

    19:23 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    Suniel Shetty on playing the villain in a Rajinikanth film

    "My first request to sir (Rajinikanth) and A.R. Murugadoss sir was that I am a good man and so please make sure I am able to go back to Tamil Nadu," says Suniel Shetty.

    19:22 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    The hand of God was on me, says Suniel Shetty

    "The hand of God was on me and that hand is of his (Rajinikanth). I was scared, nervous because I didn't know what to do, but he makes you so comfortable that it's unbelievable. He is one person who is so simple , and that's why I consider him God. We all keep learning from him because we all emulate him," says Suniel Shetty.

    19:14 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    19:10 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    19:03 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    Armaan Malik thanks Rajinikanth

    "Before I perform, I want to take this opportunity to thank Rajini sir. It is a great opportunity to sing for you again," says Armaan Malik.

    19:02 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    18:57 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    18:53 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    18:44 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    18:37 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    18:33 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    18:28 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    Prateik Babbar is here!

    Prateik Babbar plays one of the villains in Darbar.

    18:17 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    While the Tamil and Telugu versions of the Darbar trailer will be out on Lyca Productions' YouTube channel, the Hindi version will be available on Reliance Entertainment's YouTube channel.

    18:02 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    17:39 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    17:08 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    At the audio launch of Darbar, Rajinikanth said, "I really liked Ramana and I asked AR Murugadoss if he has a story for me. I was doing Sivaji at that time and he was busy with Ghajini Hindi remake. Later after doing Lingaa, I decided not to do roles that are younger. Karthik Subbaraj showed a younger me and it worked. After seeing that, Murugadoss came up with a script in just one week. Darbar will be a feast for everyone."

    Talking about the film's music, Thalaivar added, "Most music directors don't have story sense. Ilaiyaraaja has story sense. Anirudh has developed that quality in this early stage of his career. Darbar is a better album than Petta."

    On his part. Darbar director AR Murugadoss said, "I want to sit with them (Rajinikanth fans). I do not want to be here on the stage. I am a bigger Thalaivar fan than all of you."

    Prateik Babbar will play one of the antagonists in Darbar. Sharing his experience of working with Rajinikanth for the first time, Prateik said in a statement, "It is such a dream come true to have bagged this project in such little time. This year is looking very positive for me and Sanya (Sagar) has been such a great influence on my life professionally and personally."

