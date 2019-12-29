Rajinikanth film Darbar to hit screens on January 9

Darbar is helmed by AR Murugadoss. Darbar is helmed by AR Murugadoss.

Rajinikanth fans can rejoice as the release date of Darbar has finally been announced. The film, which features Superstar in the role of a cop, will hit screens on January 9.

Production house Lyca Productions took to their official Twitter page to make the announcement. “Commissioner AADITYA ARUNASALAM reporting to duty on JAN 9th #DARBAR @rajinikanth @ARMurugadoss #Nayanthara @anirudhofficial @santoshsivan @sreekar_prasad #Santhanam @SunielVShetty @i_nivethathomas @prateikbabbar @divomovies @gaana @_PVRCinemas #DarbarFromJan9,” the caption read.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Darbar also stars Nayanthara, Prateik Babbar, Dilip Tahil, Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiah, Sriman, Jatin Sarna and Nawab Shah. The movie will be helmed by AR Murugadoss and marks the maiden collaboration between the director and Rajini. Murugadoss will also be teaming up with Nayanthara after a gap of 15 years. The duo last worked together in the hit 2005 action film Ghajini.

Set in Mumbai, Darbar will be a special treat for Rajini fans as the actor is playing a cop for the first time in over 25 years. The last time he donned khaki was in Pandiyan, which came out in 1992.

Anirudh Ravichander, who gave the music for Rajinikanth’s last release Petta, has composed tracks for Darbar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd