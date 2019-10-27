Darbar new poster: Rajnikanth’s stylish look is a Diwali gift for fans

Rajinikath fans were in for a treat this Diwali. AR Murugadoss, known for helming films like Thuppakki and Sarkar, unveiled a new poster of his latest directorial Darbar featuring the Thalaivar, as a Diwali treat for fans.

“For all you Thalaivar fans out there, get ready for a stylish Darbar Deepavali Wishes poster in a few minutes. #Darbar #HappyDeepavaliFolks”, Murugadoss tweeted.

Wearing shades and a slick jacket, Rajnikanth is seen holding a gun with the trademark sneer and style. Darbar also stars Nayanthara in the lead and the supporting cast comprises of Dilip Tahil, Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiya, Sriman, Jatin Sarna and Nawab Shah among others. The star recently wrapped up the shooting of Darbar in Mumbai. The film is Murugadoss’ first collaboration with Rajinikanth and will feature Rajinikanth as a cop on screen after a gap of 25 years.



Darbar’s technical team includes Santosh Sivan and Sreedhar Prasad as cinematographer and editor respectively. Anirudh Ravichander, who scored music for Rajnikanth’s last venture Petta, has been roped in to compose for this film as well.

Rajinkanth also recently announced that he is teaming up with Viswasam director Siva for his next film. The film has been tentatively titled Thalaivar 168 and will be bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran’s banner, Sun Pictures.

Darbar is set to release on Pongal.