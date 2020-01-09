Darbar movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth starrer Darbar has hit screens. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the cop drama also stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar, Nawab Shah and Yogi Babu among others.
Explaining how he came on board for Darbar, Rajinikanth had earlier said, “After watching Ramana, I asked Murugadoss if he has got a script for me and it has taken these many years for a project to come along. The director approached me with the Darbar script after the release of Petta.”
Rajini also spoke about his character Aaditya Arunasalam in Lyca Productions’ Darbar.
“There is sadness in this character. Murugadoss had to put in a lot of effort to make this character look equal if not bigger than Alex Pandian. The audience might compare the two characters and will get disappointed if we don’t do enough justice. Aaditya Arunasalam is a different character. I struggled initially because there are a lot of emotions. I had to keep everything keep in mind and had to deliver. Murugadoss sir helped me achieve that.”
Suniel Shetty, who will be seen as the main antagonist in Darbar, will rub shoulders with Rajini for the first time in the film.
Speaking about his working experience, Suniel had said that he was initially scared to work with the Superstar.
“The hand of God was on me and that hand belonged to Rajinikanth. I was scared, nervous because I didn’t know what to do, but he makes you so comfortable that it’s unbelievable. He is one person who is so simple, and that’s why I consider him God. We all keep learning from him because we all emulate him,” Suniel had said.
Highlights
Simran tweeted, "#AadityaArunasalam is ready to set the screens on fire. Wishing @rajinikanth sir and the entire team best of luck for #Darbar... Let's celebrate #DarbarPongal this year."
Rajinikanth fans make a beeline for Chennai theaters. Darbar is Rajini's first release of 2019.
"Thailava craze at its peak! FDFS at 4 am So much of expectation among audiences, plenty of lady audiences 👍👍👍All the best to the team #DarbarThiruvizha #DarbarFromToday @rajinikanth @anirudhofficial @ARMurugadoss #Nayanthara @i_nivethathomas," journalist Sridevi Sreedhar said via Twitter.
Journalist Rajasekar posted on Twitter, "#Darbar - Paisa Vasool entertainment so far from @ARMurugadoss with his trademark brainy episodes and elevation sequences. Thalaivar steals the show all the way with his infectious energy level. The second half to begin now. It's time for Superstar Rajinikanth vs Suniel Shetty game now. Bad cop vs the most wanted criminal in Mumbai"
In an interview with indianexpress.com, Darbar director AR Murugadoss said, "Darbar is not a political film, but it is filled with Rajini-isms. Normally, cops sport clean-shaven looks, but here, Rajini sir’s character has thick hair and a beard. You will know why when you watch Darbar. Darbar also touches upon issues pertaining to women’s safety. See, these days, the situation is pretty scary. First, I am a father and then a filmmaker. I felt happy when cops killed rapists in the recent Hyderabad case. Public admire cops when they provide “instant” justice. We have something similar in Darbar."