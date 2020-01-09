Darbar movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on Rajinikanth

Darbar movie review live updates: The Rajinikanth starrer is expected to please his fans. Darbar movie review live updates: The Rajinikanth starrer is expected to please his fans.

Rajinikanth starrer Darbar has hit screens. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the cop drama also stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar, Nawab Shah and Yogi Babu among others.

Explaining how he came on board for Darbar, Rajinikanth had earlier said, “After watching Ramana, I asked Murugadoss if he has got a script for me and it has taken these many years for a project to come along. The director approached me with the Darbar script after the release of Petta.”

Rajini also spoke about his character Aaditya Arunasalam in Lyca Productions’ Darbar.

“There is sadness in this character. Murugadoss had to put in a lot of effort to make this character look equal if not bigger than Alex Pandian. The audience might compare the two characters and will get disappointed if we don’t do enough justice. Aaditya Arunasalam is a different character. I struggled initially because there are a lot of emotions. I had to keep everything keep in mind and had to deliver. Murugadoss sir helped me achieve that.”

Suniel Shetty, who will be seen as the main antagonist in Darbar, will rub shoulders with Rajini for the first time in the film.

Speaking about his working experience, Suniel had said that he was initially scared to work with the Superstar.

“The hand of God was on me and that hand belonged to Rajinikanth. I was scared, nervous because I didn’t know what to do, but he makes you so comfortable that it’s unbelievable. He is one person who is so simple, and that’s why I consider him God. We all keep learning from him because we all emulate him,” Suniel had said.