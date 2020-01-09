Darbar full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Rajinikanth starrer Darbar released on January 9. Rajinikanth starrer Darbar released on January 9.

Rajinikanth starrer Darbar has become the latest victim of piracy website Tamilrockers. This is not the first time that a Rajinikanth film has been leaked soon after its release. Petta, 2.0 and Kaala also faced a similar fate.

Recently, films like Good Newwz, Dabangg 3, Thambi, Hero, Jumanji The Next Level, Ghost Stories and many more have also fallen prey to the piracy website. The website keeps changing its extension and escapes the eyes of lawmakers every single time.

Rajinikanth plays Mumbai Police Commissioner Aaditya Arunsalam in AR Murugadoss directorial Darbar. The cop drama also stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar, Nawab Shah and Yogi Babu among others.

The film opened on Thursday to mixed reviews.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Darbar 2.5 stars. In her review, she wrote, “Darbar may be Superstar Rajinikanth’s first film with hit director A R Murugadoss, but it remains a Rajini film which bows at each step to the continuing myth of the one and only Thalaivar.”

