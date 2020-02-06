Darbar director AR Murugadoss seeks police protection from film distributors

Darbar hit screens on January 9. Darbar hit screens on January 9.

The controversy surrounding the poor box office performance of Superstar Rajinikanth’s latest movie, Darbar, seems to be growing bigger. Days after a group of film distributors demanded compensation for their losses, Darbar director AR Murugadoss has moved the Madras High Court claiming a threat to his safety.

According to reports, in his petition, Murugadoss has requested police protection from disgruntled film distributors.

After talks with producers failed to fetch desired results, the Darbar distributors publicly claimed that they have suffered a cumulative loss of Rs 25 crore. “A week after the release, we felt the heat. The collection was not as expected and we approached the producers, Lyca, regarding the same. Lyca told us to wait for a week so that they can discuss with everyone including Rajinikanth sir and come to a conclusion,” said a film distributor earlier.

However, the producers allegedly washed their hands of the matter citing their financial loss. “Keeping the reputation of the Superstar in mind, we continued to show the movie for about two weeks despite the loss. And again, when we approached Lyca, they said that they have already incurred a loss of Rs 70 crore. They said we have paid huge salaries to Rajini sir and Murugadoss sir, and asked us to take up our concerns with them,” he added.

According to sources, out of the Rs 200 crore budget, about 70 per cent went for Rajinikanth’s salary.

The protesting distributors have threatened to go on a hunger strike if their concerns are not addressed soon.

In the past, Rajinikanth has compensated film distributors after his movies Baba and Lingaa flopped at the box office. However, the 69-year-old Superstar is yet to respond to the controversy surrounding Darbar.

