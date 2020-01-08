Darbar box office prediction: Rajinikanth film to have a mammoth opening

Darbar box office collection: Rajinikanth starrer to earn well in the Hindi belt as well. Darbar box office collection: Rajinikanth starrer to earn well in the Hindi belt as well.

Rajinikanth’s actioner Darbar is all set to hit theaters on Thursday, and like any other film of Superstar, it is also expected to have a terrific start at the box office. According to film trade analyst Girish Johar, the festive season in the southern region of the country will multiply the collection of the AR Murugadoss directorial.

Girish believes Darbar will not only have people swarming theaters in the South but even in the Hindi belt. He said, “Darbar stars megastar of the country Rajinikanth. Suniel Shetty plays the main villain and Nayanthara is seen as the female lead. It is a mammoth film. Darbar is arriving in theaters with huge expectation and hype. Down south, there are a lot of takers. As far as the Hindi belt is concerned, the makers will get a decent start despite it being a non-holiday release up North.”

He added, “With other key films, Chhapaak and Tanhaji releasing at the same time, I would peg the film’s box office collection in the Hindi belt at around Rs 2-2.5 crore.”

Rajinikanth had made the festival of Pongal special for his fans last year too. 2019 Pongal release Petta also did wonders at the ticket counters despite facing a clash with Ajith’s Viswasam. It crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in mere 11 days.

Darbar’s pre-release business has been a matter of discussion among film trade analysts. Girish Johar shared, “If you see the pre-release business economics, Darbar is already expected to be among all-time top three grossers down south. Rajinikanth films have always got a huge opening. We have a 2-3 weeks window, and if the film is good, it will perform well at the box office.”

Darbar features Rajinikanth returning in the cop avatar after 27 years. The film also stars Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiah, Sriman, Jatin Sharma, Nawab Shah and Dalip Tahil.

