Darbar box office collection Day 2: Rajinikanth starrer is on a roll

Darbar box office collection Day 2: There's no stopping Rajinikanth's film.

Darbar released worldwide on January 9. The film, which stars superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role, has begun on a strong note as it collected Rs 36 crore in India on Day 1.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “At the All-India Box Office, #Darbar has grossed ₹ 36 Crs on Day 1..Good Start!”

Darbar is expected to dominate the box office down south till the release of Dhanush’s Pattas on January 15.

In Tamil Nadu alone, Darbar grossed Rs 18.30 crore on its opening day.

#Darbar Opens on a strong note in TN.. Day 1 Gross is ₹ 18.30 Crs.. 👍 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2020

According to film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Darbar is performing well in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as well. “Superstar @rajinikanth’s #DarbarTelugu takes fantastic start in Telugu states with Rs 7.5 crore gross on the first day,” he posted on Twitter.

Helmed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar also stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu and Prateik Babbar among others. The film opened to mixed reviews with Rajinikanth’s performance being lauded by critics and the audience alike.