Saturday, January 11, 2020
Darbar box office collection Day 2: Rajinikanth starrer is on a roll

Darbar box office collection Day 2: Helmed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar, starring Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu, opened to mixed reviews.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 11, 2020 10:04:03 am
Darbar released worldwide on January 9. The film, which stars superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role, has begun on a strong note as it collected Rs 36 crore in India on Day 1.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “At the All-India Box Office, #Darbar has grossed ₹ 36 Crs on Day 1..Good Start!”

Darbar is expected to dominate the box office down south till the release of Dhanush’s Pattas on January 15.

In Tamil Nadu alone, Darbar grossed Rs 18.30 crore on its opening day.

According to film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Darbar is performing well in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as well. “Superstar @rajinikanth’s #DarbarTelugu takes fantastic start in Telugu states with Rs 7.5 crore gross on the first day,” he posted on Twitter.

Helmed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar also stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu and Prateik Babbar among others. The film opened to mixed reviews with Rajinikanth’s performance being lauded by critics and the audience alike.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Rajinikanth starrer Darbar.

Highlights

    10:04 (IST)11 Jan 2020
    'Darbar rocks Australia box office'

    Ramesh Bala shared on Twitter, "#Darbar rocks #Australia Box Office.. Already crossed A$250,000."

    09:51 (IST)11 Jan 2020
    Darbar's Hindi version earns Rs 1.20 crore on Day 1

    Ramesh Bala posted on Twitter, "#Darbar Hindi All-India Day 1 Nett is around ₹ 1.20 Crs. In Tamil, the movie did ₹ 70 Lakhs in Rest Of India."

    Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2.5 stars. In her review, she wrote, “Set in Mumbai, it is about brave police commissioner Aaditya Arunsalam (Rajini) who single-handedly sets out to clean the city of its criminals. The plot is old-hat, the situations are older, but that’s okay. We know what we are in for: a two hour forty minutes Rajini-thon, in which he allows the script to give him set-pieces in which he is the fighter, the romancer, the jokester, the dancer, and everything else that you can think of, all rolled into one.”

    She added, “Shetty’s floral shirts are eye-catching. Nayanthara delivers some nice thumkas, and a young female cop amongst the male battalion is given a fairly large speaking part. But they know, and we know, that it is all Rajini’s game, in which he will get the best lines.”

