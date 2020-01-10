Darbar box office collection Day 1: Rajinikanth film to register huge opening

Darbar box office collection day 1: The film has been helmed by AR Murugadoss. Darbar box office collection day 1: The film has been helmed by AR Murugadoss.

Rajinikanth starrer Darbar hit screens on January 9. Apart from Rajini, the film also features Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu among others. Suniel Shetty is playing the role of the antagonist in the cop drama.

The film is expected to have a huge opening according to trade analyst Girish Johar. In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Girish had said, “Darbar stars megastar of the country Rajinikanth. Suniel Shetty plays the main villain and Nayanthara is seen as the female lead. It is a mammoth film. Darbar is arriving in theaters with huge expectation and hype. Down south, there are a lot of takers. As far as the Hindi belt is concerned, the makers will get a decent start despite it being a non-holiday release up North.”

He added, “With other key films, Chhapaak and Tanhaji releasing at the same time, I would peg the film’s box office collection in the Hindi belt at around Rs 2-2.5 crore.”

Meanwhile, trade analyst Ramesh Bala reported that Darbar minted Rs 2.27 cores in Chennai on Thursday.