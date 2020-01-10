Follow Us:
Friday, January 10, 2020
Live now

Darbar box office collection Day 1: Rajinikanth film to register huge opening

Darbar box office collection Day 1: Darbar, starring Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu, is expected to dominate the box office down south.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 10, 2020 8:28:18 am
rajinikanth darbar Darbar box office collection day 1: The film has been helmed by AR Murugadoss.

Rajinikanth starrer Darbar hit screens on January 9. Apart from Rajini, the film also features Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu among others. Suniel Shetty is playing the role of the antagonist in the cop drama.

The film is expected to have a huge opening according to trade analyst Girish Johar. In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Girish had said, “Darbar stars megastar of the country Rajinikanth. Suniel Shetty plays the main villain and Nayanthara is seen as the female lead. It is a mammoth film. Darbar is arriving in theaters with huge expectation and hype. Down south, there are a lot of takers. As far as the Hindi belt is concerned, the makers will get a decent start despite it being a non-holiday release up North.”

He added, “With other key films, Chhapaak and Tanhaji releasing at the same time, I would peg the film’s box office collection in the Hindi belt at around Rs 2-2.5 crore.”

Meanwhile, trade analyst Ramesh Bala reported that Darbar minted Rs 2.27 cores in Chennai on Thursday.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Rajinikanth's Darbar.

Highlights

    08:28 (IST)10 Jan 2020
    'Easily my favourite Rajini film since 2000'

    Tiruppur District Collector Vijayakarthikeyan K wrote on Twitter, "#Darbar Two Thumbs Up! Easily my favourite #Rajini film since 2000. @anirudhofficial BGM is super @ARMurugadoss has made the best use of the superstar."

    08:16 (IST)10 Jan 2020
    'It's a pongal treat'

    Khushbu Sundar posted on Twitter, "#Darbar its @rajinikanth all the way..you just cannot take your eyes away from him..he pulls your attention like a magnet with his charm n style. No wonder he is the only #SuperStar of #Indiancinema. It's a pongal treat.Enjoy it in the theatres. @ARMurugadoss thanks for the treat"

    08:04 (IST)10 Jan 2020
    Darbar in New Zealand

    Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, "#Darbar off to a good start in #NewZealand Day 1 Gross - NZ$16,500"

    Darbar has received a positive review from The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta, who gave it 2.5 stars.

    "Darbar may be Superstar Rajinikanth’s first film with hit director A R Murugadoss, but it remains a Rajini film which bows at each step to the continuing myth of the one and only Thalaivar," Shubhra wrote in a section of her review.

    "Set in Mumbai, it is about brave police commissioner Aaditya Arunsalam (Rajini) who single-handedly sets out to clean the city of its criminals. The plot is old-hat, the situations are older, but that’s okay. We know what we are in for: a two hour forty minutes Rajini-thon, in which he allows the script to give him set-pieces in which he is the fighter, the romancer, the jokester, the dancer, and everything else that you can think of, all rolled into one," she added.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd