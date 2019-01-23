Daniel Balaji, Anand Raj join Thalapathy 63

We had told you Atlee’s film with Vijay, after Theri and Mersal, tentatively titled Thalapathy 63 would be a ‘mass family entertainer’. Though the makers are yet to reveal the complete cast and crew details, we learn Daniel Balaji and Anand Raj are a part of this film, which has a huge star cast including Kathir, Vivekh, Yogi Babu and others. A couple of days ago, the film went on floors, with high-octane action sequences choreographed by Anal Arasu.

Daniel Balaji was also a part of Vijay’s previous venture, Bairavaa, and is reportedly seen with a long hair. Anand Raj has shared screen space previously with Thalapathy in Pokkiri and Villu.

Touted to be a sports film, this project, which has Nayanthara paired opposite Vijay after Villu (2009), will have music by AR Rahman.

Rumour mills suggest that Vijay plays a coach in the film. The actor is expected to shed some weight to get into the skin of his character. Further, reports suggest that 16 new female actors have been signed on for the film, and special training has been given to them to perform sports-related sequences.

Produced by AGS Entertainment, Thalapathy 63 will hit the screens for 2019 Diwali.