Daniel Balaji, Anand Raj join Thalapathy 63

While Daniel Balaji was a part of Vijay’s Bairavaa, Anand Raj has shared screen space with Thalapathy in Pokkiri and Villu.

Thalapathy 63 cast
Thalapathy 63 also stars Nayanthara, Kathir, Vivekh and Yogi Babu.

We had told you Atlee’s film with Vijay, after Theri and Mersal, tentatively titled Thalapathy 63 would be a ‘mass family entertainer’. Though the makers are yet to reveal the complete cast and crew details, we learn Daniel Balaji and Anand Raj are a part of this film, which has a huge star cast including Kathir, Vivekh, Yogi Babu and others. A couple of days ago, the film went on floors, with high-octane action sequences choreographed by Anal Arasu.

Daniel Balaji was also a part of Vijay's previous venture, Bairavaa, and is reportedly seen with a long hair.

Touted to be a sports film, this project, which has Nayanthara paired opposite Vijay after Villu (2009), will have music by AR Rahman.

Rumour mills suggest that Vijay plays a coach in the film. The actor is expected to shed some weight to get into the skin of his character. Further, reports suggest that 16 new female actors have been signed on for the film, and special training has been given to them to perform sports-related sequences.

Produced by AGS Entertainment, Thalapathy 63 will hit the screens for 2019 Diwali.

