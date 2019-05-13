dalip tahil joins darbar cast

Veteran Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil has joined the cast of Rajinikanth’s upcoming cop flick Darbar.

According to reports, Dalip will play a senior police officer who supports Rajini’s character in Dabar. The film has already generated interest as the Superstar will be donning the cop’s uniform after a gap of 25 years.

Both the actors previously worked together in the 1995 film Aatank Hi Aatank and another unreleased film. The two are reuniting after almost 24 years. Speaking about the reunion, Tahil told Pune Mirror, “I was so happy to meet him after 24 years. I didn’t recognise him when he arrived on the first day as Rajini bhai is looking like a 25-year-old boy. He has maintained himself well. When I told him that, he had a good laugh.”

AR Murugadoss directorial Darbar is the 167th film in Rajinikanth’s career. The film will mark the maiden collaboration between Murugadoss and Rajinikanth. Lady Superstar Nayanthara has been roped in as the female lead. The film also stars Pratiek Babbar as the main antagonist.

The crew consists of cinematographer Santosh Sivan, music director Anirudh Ravichander and editor Sreekar Prasad. Darbar is set for a 2020 Pongal release.