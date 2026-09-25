D56 launched in Madurai: Dhanush, Vadivelu and SJ Suryah team up

Dhanush’s 56th film officially went on floors in Madurai on Friday, bringing together an ensemble cast featuring Vadivelu, SJ Suryah, Preity Mukundan and Vijay Kumar. The film, tentatively titled D56, is directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu.

The movie reunites Dhanush with SJ Suryah, who played one of his most memorable antagonists in Raayan, while also bringing comedy legend Vadivelu into the fold for the first time in Dhanush’s career. Sai Abhyankkar handles the music for the film, jointly produced by Sithara Entertainments and Primark Productions.

The pooja reportedly took place at the Maranadu Karuppanaswamy Temple, where Dhanush was seen offering an 18-foot sickle to the deity of the temple as he was swarmed by his fans. The film is slated for release in the summer of 2027.

Speaking at the pooja, Vadivelu revealed why it took them so long to work together: “After a long gap, I got an opportunity to work with Dhanush. You might ask why there was such a gap that we didn’t collaborate, it’s because of some misunderstanding between us, caused by a third person.”

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Dhanush’s packed schedule

D56 adds to an already stacked lineup for Dhanush, who is currently one of the busiest actors in Indian cinema.

The actor is set to reunite with Mari Selvaraj after Karnan for a new film with music by AR Rahman. A new film is slated reportedly with PS Mithran and Kareena Kapoor, backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He will also headline Thamizh Murugan, helmed by Vetrimaaran and written by Arivumathi.

Also Read: Dhanush postpones OM for Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2: ‘Big films should respect each other’

His next release is OM: Chapter 1, a bilingual action drama co-starring Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah. The Rajkumar Periasamy directorial, which Dhanush recently postponed from its October 16 date out of respect for Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 and fairness toward Suriya’s Diwali release Scene, is now awaiting a new release date.