D43 first look: Dhanush is Maaran in Karthick Naren’s next

The first look poster of director Karthick Naren’s upcoming film, tentatively titled D43, was released on the occasion of Dhanush’s 38th birthday. The first look also reveals the title of the film as Maaran.

The poster features an angry-looking Dhanush taking on one of his rivals. “His courage is his weapon Proudly presenting the first look of #Maaran … Happy birthday (sic),” tweeted Karthick, while unveiling the poster.

Maaran is Karthick’s fourth directorial outing after his successful debut Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, which was followed by Mafia: Chapter 1. His other film, Naragasooran, boasting of an all-star cast, has been stuck in limbo for a few years now.

Mafia: Chapter 1 was a far cry from Karthick’s first film Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, which generated a lot of clout for the young filmmaker in the industry. The extremely stylized gangster drama felt pretentious and was let down by its weak script.

Maybe that’s the reason why Karthick chose to farm out the job to established writers. Maaran is scripted by Sharfu and Suhas, who are among the brightest Malayalam screenwriters today. The duo is known for writing nail-biting thrillers like Varathan. They also co-wrote one of India’s best medical thrillers, Virus.

Bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan and Smruthi Venkat of Mookuthi Amman fame. GV Prakash Kumar is scoring the music.

Meanwhile, Dhanush was last seen in director Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thanthiram. The film that was released directly on Netflix owing to the pandemic drew a mixed response from the critics and fans alike.