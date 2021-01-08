scorecardresearch
Friday, January 08, 2021
D43: Dhanush-Karthick Naren film goes on floors

Dhanush will share screen space with Malavika Mohanan in the Karthick Naren directorial D43

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru | January 8, 2021 6:45:11 pm
D43 movieD43 is bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films. (Photo: Done Channel)

Dhanush’s upcoming film with director Karthick Naren went on floors on Friday with a customary puja. The movie tentatively titled D43 is bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films.

The exciting thing about D43 is this project brings together a set of unique talents together. Karthick will be directing the script penned by Sharfu and Suhas, who are among the brightest Malayalam screenwriters. The screenwriting duo is known for writing nail-biting thrillers like Varathan. And they also co-wrote one of India’s best medical thrillers, Virus.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja)

D43 also stars Malavika Mohanan and Smruthi Venkat of Mookuthi Amman fame. And GV Prakash Kumar will be scoring the music.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is currently waiting for the release of Jagame Thanthiram, which is helmed by Karthik Subbaraj. The release of the film was postponed owing to the outbreak of COVID. Dhanush also recently completed shooting Karnan.

