CS Sam on board for Kolaiyuthir Kaalam?

Yuvan Shankar Raja recently took to Twitter to announce that he will not compose the music of his production venture Kolaiyuthir Kaalam. After Yuvan’s exit, we hear the makers have roped in CS Sam of Vikram Vedha fame. According to sources, the film doesn’t feature any songs, and Sam has been hired to compose just the background score. Meanwhile, an official confirmation on this news is awaited.

Kolaiyuthir Kaalam was supposed to be Yuvan Shankar Raja’s first film as a producer, but Pyaar Prema Kaadhal got released before this Chakri Toleti directorial.

Kolaiyuthir Kaalam had gone on floors in 2016, and the makers had a trailer launch recently. The event was in the news as Radha Ravi, who had no role to play in the film, passed misogynistic remarks against Nayanthara.

Kolaiyuthir kaalam music is not by me. — Yuvanshankar raja (@thisisysr) March 23, 2019

There were reports saying Kolaiyuthir Kaalam was a remake of Mike Flanagan’s Hush. However, Chakri Toleti has denied it. In an interview with one of the dailies, he had admitted one of the lead characters, however, was inspired by Hush, and his film is completely different from the Hollywood film.

Shot in the UK, the film, co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Yuvan Shankar Raja, also stars Bhumika Chawla and Prathap Pothen.