Cricketer Harbhajan Singh to make his Kollywood debut with Dikkiloona

There is some exciting news in store regarding Santhanam’s upcoming film, Dikkiloona. Ace cricketer Harbhajan Singh is making his entry as an actor in Kollywood with this film. KJR Studios, who is bankrolling the film, took to Twitter to make the official announcement.

“We are very excited about this collaboration with @harbhajan_singh !Welcome aboard🤩 #Dikkiloona #HarbhajanJoinsDikkiloona @iamsanthanam @karthikyogitw @sinish_s @SoldiersFactory @Ezhumalaiyant @proyuvraaj @gobeatroute,” they tweeted.

The film is touted to be a sci-fi film and Santhanam will be playing a triple role of a protagonist, antagonist and a comedian, according to reports. Dikkiloona is currently in the pre-production stage and is set to hit the floors this November. The makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast and crew.

Harbhajan Singh thanked Santhanam and the rest of the team on Twitter in Tamil. “I thank KJR studios, dikkilona, soldiers factory and Santhanam for introducing me in Tamil cinema. A land ruled by Thalaivar, Thala and Thalapathi. I am on the silver screen because of you,” the roughly translated version of the caption reads.

Santhanam, on the other hand, is busy with the filming of Dagalty, directed by Vijay Anand. He is also awaiting the release of the long-delayed film, Server Sundaram, where he will be seen playing the role of a chef.