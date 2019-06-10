Actor-playwright Crazy Mohan passes away

Tamil playwright-screenwriter-actor Crazy Mohan passed away following a cardiac arrest on Monday afternoon. He was 67.

Actor Siddharth took to Twitter to share the news of Crazy Mohan’s demise. He tweeted, “#CrazyMohan sir is no more. What a sad day for cinema, theatre, laughter and life. There will never be another like him. Prayers for his soul.Deepest condolences to the family. He was a huge part of our collective #Tamil consciousness and our ability to make or laugh at a joke.”

More details awaited.