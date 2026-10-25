Cooku with Comali fame Chef Damu dies at 72; Vijay pays tribute

Chef K Damodaran, popularly known as Chef Damu, died in Chennai on Sunday. He was 72.

After a successful career in the hospitality industry, Chef Damu became a familiar face on television through shows such as Cooku with Comali. He also served as a judge on several cooking reality shows.

Chef Damu has also appeared in small roles in movies such as Kallappadam (2015), Ulkuthu (2017), Oru Pakka Kathai (2020), and Mrs & Mr (2025), as well as the web series Kalyanam Conditions Apply (2017-18).

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Also Read – Chef Damu dies at 72: A legendary man who rose from washing dishes to winning the Padma Shri

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay mourned the demise of Chef Damu.