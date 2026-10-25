Cooku with Comali fame Chef Damu dies at 72; Vijay pays tribute

After a successful career in the hospitality industry, Chef Damu became a familiar face on television through shows such as Cooku with Comali.

By: Entertainment Desk
2 min readKochiUpdated: Oct 25, 2026 04:34 PM IST
Chef Damu dies at 72Chef Damu dies at 72.
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Chef K Damodaran, popularly known as Chef Damu, died in Chennai on Sunday. He was 72.

After a successful career in the hospitality industry, Chef Damu became a familiar face on television through shows such as Cooku with Comali. He also served as a judge on several cooking reality shows.

Chef Damu has also appeared in small roles in movies such as Kallappadam (2015), Ulkuthu (2017), Oru Pakka Kathai (2020), and Mrs & Mr (2025), as well as the web series Kalyanam Conditions Apply (2017-18).

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Also Read – Chef Damu dies at 72: A legendary man who rose from washing dishes to winning the Padma Shri

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay mourned the demise of Chef Damu.

His post on X read, “The passing of Mr. K. Damodaran, renowned culinary artist known as Chef Damu, brings immense sorrow. Through his culinary expertise and unique approach, he brought the art of cooking to the people via television programs. In 2010, he created the Guinness World Record for the longest individual cooking marathon, and he was also honored with the Padma Shri award. His demise is a great loss to the culinary arts field. I convey my deepest condolences and comfort to his grieving family, relatives, friends, and the fans who love the art of cooking.”

Chef Damu was conferred the Padma Shri in January 2025 in recognition of his contributions to the culinary arts.

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