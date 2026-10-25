Cooku with Comali fame Chef Damu dies at 72; Vijay pays tribute

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Chef K Damodaran, popularly known as Chef Damu, died in Chennai on Sunday. He was 72.
After a successful career in the hospitality industry, Chef Damu became a familiar face on television through shows such as Cooku with Comali. He also served as a judge on several cooking reality shows.
Chef Damu has also appeared in small roles in movies such as Kallappadam (2015), Ulkuthu (2017), Oru Pakka Kathai (2020), and Mrs & Mr (2025), as well as the web series Kalyanam Conditions Apply (2017-18).
Also Read – Chef Damu dies at 72: A legendary man who rose from washing dishes to winning the Padma Shri
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay mourned the demise of Chef Damu.
His post on X read, “The passing of Mr. K. Damodaran, renowned culinary artist known as Chef Damu, brings immense sorrow. Through his culinary expertise and unique approach, he brought the art of cooking to the people via television programs. In 2010, he created the Guinness World Record for the longest individual cooking marathon, and he was also honored with the Padma Shri award. His demise is a great loss to the culinary arts field. I convey my deepest condolences and comfort to his grieving family, relatives, friends, and the fans who love the art of cooking.”
பிரபல சமையல் கலைஞர் செஃப் தாமு என்று அழைக்கப்படும் திரு.கே.தாமோதரன் அவர்களின் மறைவு மிகுந்த வேதனையளிக்கிறது.
தனது சமையல் திறமையாலும், தனித்துவமான அணுகுமுறையாலும், தொலைக்காட்சி நிகழ்ச்சிகள் வாயிலாகச் சமையல் கலையை மக்களிடம் கொண்டு சேர்த்தவர். 2010 ஆம் ஆண்டில் தனிநபரின் மிக நீண்ட சமையல் மாரத்தான் என்ற கின்னஸ் உலக சாதனையைப் படைத்ததோடு, பத்மஸ்ரீ விருதும் பெற்ற பெருமைக்குரியவர். அவரது மறைவு சமையல் கலைத் துறைக்குப் பேரிழப்பாகும்.
அவரை இழந்துவாடும் குடும்பத்தினருக்கும், உறவினர்களுக்கும், நண்பர்களுக்கும், சமையல் கலையை நேசிக்கும் ரசிகர்களுக்கும் எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலையும், ஆறுதலையும் தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன்.
— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) October 25, 2026
Chef Damu was conferred the Padma Shri in January 2025 in recognition of his contributions to the culinary arts.