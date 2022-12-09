Connect trailer: Nayanthara starrer promises a modern reimagination of The Exorcist

The trailer for Connect starring Nayanthara was released on Friday midnight; makers zeroing in on date and time keeping in with the film’s dark theme. Filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan has written and directed the horror film. Unlike the other Tamil horror movies that were made in the past decade, Connect has decided not to use humour to soften the impact. It appears to have been made for the express purpose of delivering a long-overdue, spine-chilling horror experience in cinemas. The makers have also done away with the intermission in the movie and promise audience a 90-minute scare fest.

Nayanthara plays Susan in the movie. She lives a very happy and comfortable life with her husband, daughter and father. But, things spin out of control when a nationwide lockdown is imposed during the Covid outbreak. She is stuck in her apartment with her daughter. But, the problem is they are locked in the house with an evil force. Things get bumpy when Susan’s daughter gets possessed by the demon. Away from her loved ones, Susan has to wage a lonely battle against an insidious force to save her daughter.

Judging by the trailer, Ashwin is clearly inspired by classic Hollywood horror movies. In fact, it seems like a version of The Exorcist. Given there is a lockdown in place, the priest has to perform exorcism via video link. Will the demon submit to that?

Besides Nayanthara, the film also stars Sathyaraj, Vinay Rai, Haniya Nafisa and Anupam Kher. The film is due in cinemas on December 22.