Connect teaser to be unveiled on Nayanthara’s birthday, makers reveal the release time: ‘It’s time to scream’

The makers of Nayanthara’s upcoming movie Connect have announced the release time of its teaser. It will be released on the occasion of the actor’s 38th birthday. Written and directed by Ashwin Saravanan of Game Over fame, the movie is produced by Nayanthara’s husband Vignesh Shivan.

A tweet on production company Rowdy Pictures’ Twitter account read, “It’s time to SCREAM! #ConnectTeaser From 6pm Tomorrow! #Connect.”

Earlier, the makers had released a poster of the movie featuring Nayanthara. Vignesh Shivan had captioned it, “#Connect Teaser from #November18th #LadySuperStar #Nayanthara birthday special ⭐️😇.”

Connect, a horror-drama, also marks the return of Anupam Kher to Tamil films. He was last seen in the 2007 movie Kuttrapathirikai. Connect also stars Sathyaraj.

After watching Connect, Vignesh Shivan took to Twitter to share his excitement and thanked director Ashwin Saravanan for “an extraordinary horror movie.” “Thank U @Ashwin_saravana for an extraordinary horror movie We know u r good at it but u jus meratified us more than expectedkudos to U & ur stunning team Very good performances frm #LadySuperStar #Nayanthara #SathyaRaj sir @AnupamPKher & the entire cast #HappyOnam indeed,” Vignesh tweeted.

Connect marks Ashwin’s second collaboration with Nayanthara. Earlier, he had directed the actor in the 2015 horror movie Maya.