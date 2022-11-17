scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Connect teaser to be unveiled on Nayanthara’s birthday, makers reveal the release time: ‘It’s time to scream’

Connect, a horror-drama, also marks the return of Anupam Kher to Tamil films. He was last seen in the 2007 movie Kuttrapathirikai. The film also stars Sathyaraj.

connect movie teaserConnect stars Nayanthara in the lead role. (Photo: Vignesh Shivan/Twitter)

The makers of Nayanthara’s upcoming movie Connect have announced the release time of its teaser. It will be released on the occasion of the actor’s 38th birthday. Written and directed by Ashwin Saravanan of Game Over fame, the movie is produced by Nayanthara’s husband Vignesh Shivan.

A tweet on production company Rowdy Pictures’ Twitter account read, “It’s time to SCREAM! #ConnectTeaser From 6pm Tomorrow! #Connect.”

Also read |SS Rajamouli retrospective: Maryada Ramanna – a star is born

Earlier, the makers had released a poster of the movie featuring Nayanthara. Vignesh Shivan had captioned it, “#Connect Teaser from #November18th #LadySuperStar #Nayanthara birthday special ⭐️😇.”

Connect, a horror-drama, also marks the return of Anupam Kher to Tamil films. He was last seen in the 2007 movie Kuttrapathirikai. Connect also stars Sathyaraj.

After watching Connect, Vignesh Shivan took to Twitter to share his excitement and thanked director Ashwin Saravanan for “an extraordinary horror movie.” “Thank U @Ashwin_saravana for an extraordinary horror movie We know u r good at it but u jus meratified us more than expectedkudos to U & ur stunning team Very good performances frm #LadySuperStar #Nayanthara #SathyaRaj sir @AnupamPKher & the entire cast #HappyOnam indeed,” Vignesh tweeted.

Connect marks Ashwin’s second collaboration with Nayanthara. Earlier, he had directed the actor in the 2015 horror movie Maya.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-11-2022 at 08:14:51 pm
Next Story

Three found guilty in downing of Malaysia Airlines plane with 298 on board: what happened that day above Ukraine?

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

saif ali khan
Rare photos from Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi Palace
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement