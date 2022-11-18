scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Connect teaser: Nayanthara promises a horror classic

The teaser of Connect was released on the occasion of Nayanthara's 38th birthday.

ConnectConnect will arrive in cinemas on December 22, 2022.

The teaser of the upcoming Tamil film Connect was released to coincide with the celebration of Nayanthara’s 38th birthday. Judging from the teaser, it looks like the film is set against the backdrop of the Covid-induced lockdown. While Chennai’s busiest streets have fallen quiet, a devil seems to have awakened in a residential flat.

The teaser shows Nayanthara’s character virtually connecting with a pastor, played by Anupam Kher. She follows his guidance and goes into the room, where her daughter is tied to her cot. The room is dark and we see a young girl sleeping in the bed. A few paranormal activities later, we get the first jump scare. The unconscious girl is now fully alert and her lifeless eyes stare right into the camera, which will send chills down your spine.

Also Read |Anel Meley Pani Thuli film review: Andrea Jeremiah stars in an unambiguous study on rape culture

Connect is written and directed by Ashwin Saravanan of Game Over fame. The film also stars Sathyaraj and Vinay Nafisa Haniya in key roles. Bankrolled by Vignesh Shivan’s Rowdy Pictures, the movie will arrive in cinemas on December 22, 2022.

Connect is Ashwin’s second collaboration with Nayanthara. after the 2015 horror movie Maya.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Vasan Bala on Monica, O My Darling’s fight scene: ‘Rajkummar ...Premium
Vasan Bala on Monica, O My Darling’s fight scene: ‘Rajkummar ...
UPSC Key- November 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Places of Worship Act, ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Places of Worship Act, ...
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?Premium
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?
Road to G20, Delhi 2023Premium
Road to G20, Delhi 2023

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-11-2022 at 06:39:30 pm
Next Story

Manika Batra becomes first Indian woman to reach Asian Cup TT semifinals

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

‘Life’: Shahid Kapoor captures a moment with wife Mira, kids Misha and Zain
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 18: Latest News
Advertisement