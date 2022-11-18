Connect teaser: Nayanthara promises a horror classic

The teaser of the upcoming Tamil film Connect was released to coincide with the celebration of Nayanthara’s 38th birthday. Judging from the teaser, it looks like the film is set against the backdrop of the Covid-induced lockdown. While Chennai’s busiest streets have fallen quiet, a devil seems to have awakened in a residential flat.

The teaser shows Nayanthara’s character virtually connecting with a pastor, played by Anupam Kher. She follows his guidance and goes into the room, where her daughter is tied to her cot. The room is dark and we see a young girl sleeping in the bed. A few paranormal activities later, we get the first jump scare. The unconscious girl is now fully alert and her lifeless eyes stare right into the camera, which will send chills down your spine.

Also Read | Anel Meley Pani Thuli film review: Andrea Jeremiah stars in an unambiguous study on rape culture

Connect is written and directed by Ashwin Saravanan of Game Over fame. The film also stars Sathyaraj and Vinay Nafisa Haniya in key roles. Bankrolled by Vignesh Shivan’s Rowdy Pictures, the movie will arrive in cinemas on December 22, 2022.

Connect is Ashwin’s second collaboration with Nayanthara. after the 2015 horror movie Maya.