Confirmed: Vijay’s Varisu to clash with Ajith’s Thunivu on Pongal

It is now confirmed that Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu will be released for Pongal 2023. Though the exact release date is yet to be announced, in a tweet, Boney Kapoor, the producer of the upcoming film, has revealed that the movie is all set to be released on Pongal. This will result in a clash between Ajith’s Thunivu and Vijay’s Varisu at the box office as the latter will also be released during the festival week.

Along with the release date, it was also announced that production house Red Giant Movies has acquired the distribution rights for Ajith’s film.

Earlier, it was confirmed that Vijay’s Varisu is also releasing on Pongal. Social media is already abuzz about the impending clash of the titans. It has been about eight years since Vijay and Ajith last clashed at the box office. In 2014, Vijay’s Jilla and Ajith’s Veeram were released on January 10, which ended with Ajith walking out as the winner as Jilla only garnered an average reception from the audience. So, it will be interesting to see if Vijay will have his revenge this time or if Ajith will continue his winning streak.

While Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, is touted to be a family entertainer with all the masala elements, details about Thunivu are still under wraps. However, the first look posters hint that the film, directed by H Vinoth, will be an action thriller similar to his previous movie with Ajith, Valimai.

Apart from Thunivu and Varisu, 2023 Pongal will also witness the release of Prabhas’ Adipurush.