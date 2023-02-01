scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Confirmed: Vijay and Trisha join hands after 14 years for Thalapathy 67

As expected, Trisha will be seen in Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming film Thalapathy 67.

TrishaTrisha will be seen in Vijay's Thalapathy 67.
Confirmed: Vijay and Trisha join hands after 14 years for Thalapathy 67
Rekha-Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan-Sridevi, and Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol are some of the evergreen screen couples, and the Vijay-Trisha combo has a place in that list. For reasons unknown, the two actors stopped collaborating after their 2006 film Aathi. Now, as expected, the two are coming together after 14 years in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Thalapathy 67.

For weeks now, there were rumours that Trisha is playing a pivotal role in Thalapathy 67, but the actor chose to not answer the question. On Tuesday, the passengers list of the flight which the Thalapathy 67 cast and crew took to Kashmir went viral on social media, and Trisha’s name was in it confirming the speculations. Now, Seven Screen Studio, the makers of Thalapathy 67, has confirmed the news on Twitter.

The official Twitter handle of the production house shared a video featuring scenes from Vijay and Trisha’s collaborations. The tweet read, “Vantom.. Neenga keta update idho (Here we are with the update you were asking for) After 14 years, Get ready to meet the sensational on-screen pair once again (sic).”

Vijay and Trisha have acted in Ghilli, Kuruvi, Thirupaachi, and Aathi. Two of their four collaborations – Ghilli and Thirupaachi – became watershed moments in Vijay’s career propelling him to the superstardom he currently enjoys.

Besides Trisha, Thalapathy 67 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Gautham Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas, and Priya Anand. Anirudh Ravichander is the composer of the film.

Till now, all the rumours about Thalapathy 67 have turned out to be true, and it has to be seen whether the speculation that Vikram is also part of the film will also be proven right.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 15:06 IST
