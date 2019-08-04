Comali trailer: Jayam Ravi promises a fun film

The trailer of actor Jayam Ravi’s 24th movie Comali is out. Directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, Comali, also starring Kajal Aggarwal, looks like an out-and-out comedy film.

The trailer, which is just over 2 minutes long, shows Ravi as a man who has woken up after a 16-year long coma. He is confused and finds it difficult to adapt to all the changes around him. Yogi Babu plays the role of a faithful friend who helps Ravi navigate this new world. The trailer also shows KS Ravikumar as a mean politician. The video has clocked in over 2.4 million views so far.

Despite all the comedy tropes, #BoycottComali started trending within hours of the trailer’s release. Towards the end of the trailer, Jayam Ravi take a dig at Rajinikanth’s entry into politics which seems to have enraged fans of the superstar.

The director had earlier revealed that Ravi will be sporting nine different looks including that of a British slave and a caveman in Comali, although this has not been shown in the trailer.

Jayam Ravi has, of late, been focusing on serious roles with strong social commentary, as seen in Adanga Maru and Thani Oruvan. Comali will be an attempt to capture the “fun” side of the actor, according to director Pradeep Ranganathan. “It is a satire. We try to infuse social content and say it in a fun manner,” he said.

Produced by Vels Film International, Comali also stars Samyuktha Hegde, KS Ravikumar, Yogi Babu and RJ Anandhi. Composer duo HipHop Tamizha has given the music for the film.

Comali is set to hit the screens on August 15.