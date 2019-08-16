Comali leaked online by Tamilrockers

Comali has found its way on Tamilrockers. The week’s solo Tamil release, starring Jayam Ravi, is now available for illegal download. This comes despite Madras High Court’s attempts at challenging the website.

Earlier this year, a high court order blocked Tamilrockers and other similar illegal websites. Despite this, the site continues to operate freely. It keeps changing its domain extension every single time, so it is hard to keep track. It can also be accessed through proxy servers.

Earlier, Tamilrockers was limited to Tamil film industry but has since expanded to Bollywood and even high-profile Hollywood films. Even episodes of TV Shows like Game of Thrones have been leaked by Tamilrockers.

Comali is Jayam Ravi’s 24th flick. Talking about the title of his film, Ravi said, “The title is apt for the script. Comali is a feel-good film and has zero negativity. There are a lot of things we have forgotten in the past and this film makes us revisit them. The ‘feel-good’ factor comes from nostalgia. For example, water is being sold now—but that didn’t exist, as a concept, 20 years ago. We would have laughed if someone said this back then.⁠ These kinds of changes are inevitable. So, the question is did “Comalis” change us or are we the actual ones behind this ‘change’? Comali is a beautiful film, sugar-coated with entertainment and comedy.”

Comali, meanwhile, has opened to good reviews. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote in his review, “Comali is an out-and-out mindless entertainer. But it somehow manages to hit the right chord on several counts. It deserves to be appreciated for its effort to repose people’s faith in the goodness of human beings. It is also sort of reminds us where we come from and the things we have lost in the name of progression.”