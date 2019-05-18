Comali first look: Jayam Ravi plays a confused patient

The first look of actor Jayam Ravi starrer Comali is out. Directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, the film is being touted as a comedy film. Jayam Ravi took to Twitter to share the first look.

He tweeted, “Happy to share #ComaliFirstLook 😬 God bless 👍🏼👍🏼 @MSKajalAggarwal @SamyukthaHegde @Pradeeponelife @hiphoptamizha | @PradeepERagav @SonyMusicSouth @VelsFilmIntl | @shiyamjack @DoneChannel1 @vijaytelevision @agscinemas”

In the poster, the actor is donning a patient gown and looks quite confused, as the icons of different social media apps like WhatsApp, Youtube, LinkedIn etc are circulating above his head. It is clear that the film will be dealing with technology. The director had earlier revealed that Jayam Ravi will be sporting nine different looks including that of a British slave and a caveman in the film.

“Yes, he will be sporting nine looks. One can see Ravi in a 90s look, as a caveman, a British slave, as a King and so on. We talk about human evolution in the film. And that has a small story, for which he will sporting different looks.”, director Pradeep Ranganathan told Times of India.

Comali also stars Kajal Aggarwal in the lead along with Samyuktha Hegde, KS Ravikumar, Yogi Babu and RJ Anandhi in supporting roles. Produced by Vels Film International, Comali is Jayam Ravi’s 24 film. Composer duo HipHop Tamizha has given the music for the film.