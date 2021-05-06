Tamil musician-actor Comagan passes away due to Covid-19

Singer and actor MJC Comagan passed away on Thursday morning due to Covid-19 complications. He was 48.

Comagan was an inspiration for all. He did not let his visual impairment stop him from carving a niche for himself in the industry. He ran a music troupe called Comaganin Raaga Priya, comprising of musicians with visual impairment. Comagan became very popular with the mainstream audience in Tamil Nadu after he appeared in the hit 2004 film Autograph. The song “Ovvoru Pookalume” was filmed on Raaga Priya, with Comagan conducting the orchestra and actor Sneha singing along. He and his troupe also appeared in the Telugu remake of the film titled Naa Autograph. And then Raaga Priya was also used in the picturisation of the song “Uyir Thantha Thaye” from the film Pasupathy Rasakapalayam.

“I am lost for words. He was a man full of confidence. He was the eyes of 25 families who depended on his troupe. The news of his death has shattered my heart. Let his soul rest in peace,” tweeted director Cheran, who helmed Autograph.

Comagan also appeared in films like Kannukulle and Sura. He also scored the music for Tamil movie Muthal Muthalai in 2007. But his real achievement lies in the sheer volume of work in the field of live music. His band has performed more than 3000 stage shows over 30 years. Raaga Priya also holds a Limca Book of World Records for performing non-stop for 16 hours in 1999.

Comagan is survived by his wife and two children.