Coke Studio Tamil song Vendum: Sean Roldan delivers a refreshing number demanding triumph for humanity

Tamil music composer Sean Roldan, who is known for his work in Pa Paandi, VIP 2 and Mundaasupatti, has delivered a refreshing and hopeful song titled “Vendum” for the first edition of Coke Studio Tamil. Also crooned and written by Sean, the song speaks about finding silver linings even during the toughest of times.

The song asks for the return of the lost rights of people, a full stop to the cruelties, the birth of a new world, and the rise of humanity. “Yelanthana yelattha thaana” is the recurring catchy phrase that makes the song all the more peppy and fun to listen to. Meenakshi Elayaraja, who rose to fame with Jagame Thandhiram’s “Theipirai”, adds a rustic touch to the rock number.

The set design of “Vendum” is a fusion of the ethnic Chettinaadu aesthetics and modern setup, which is pretty much the tone of the song as well.

“Vendum” marks the second song from Coke Studio Tamil. A month ago, Arivu and Khatija Rahman joined forces for “Sagavaasi“, which has raked in over 21 million views so far. The first song set huge expectations and it seems “Vendum” has delivered. A user commented on the song, “Sometimes Keeping it simple has it own beauty – best reflected here. After Sagavasi my expectations were quite High, you didn’t disappoint me Coke. Just there’s no English translation of subtitles this time, so unable to understand the lyrics, but music is energetic.”